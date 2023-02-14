Home Sports Lukaku insults Barella: “Enough, it’s not like that, son of a p….”
Lukaku insults Barella: “Enough, it’s not like that, son of a p….”

The former Cagliari player complains about a wrong check from “Big Rom” who insults him. The Nerazzurri coach: “There was nervousness about the result, but they’re friends”

There is a lot of disappointment and nervousness at Inter after the 0-0 draw with Sampdoria in Genoa. Napoli are now +15 on the nerazzurri and Simone Inzaghi must make peace between “Big Rom” Lukaku and Nicolò Barella. There was a bickering in the field between the Belgian forward and the ex Cagliari player after a failed ball control by Lukaku.

“Enough, it’s not like that, son of p…na”

At Marassi, Samp-Inter is 0-0 and in the 38th minute of the first half Lukaku misses a check and Barella takes itand, lamenting the Belgian’s mistake, waving his arms conspicuously. The ex Chelsea doesn’t fit and blurts out with a hard nose: “Enough! Enough! It’s not like that. Son of pu…na“, reads from the lips as seen on TV.

Inzaghi: “It shouldn’t happen again”

It’s better Simone Inzaghi he explained that there was a clarification between Lukaku and Barella after the clash on the pitch. “These are things on the pitch that I absolutely don’t want to see – Inzaghi told Sky -. They are great friends, they were sitting next to each other, there was nervousness about the result. The situation has returned, I don’t want to see similar things again though“.

