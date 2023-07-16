Lukaku-Inter, total break. Romelu retreats with Chelsea on Monday. Juventus’ plan – breaking latest news

by Gianluca DiMarzio

Romelu Lukaku spoke to the Nerazzurri managers during the night and there was no clarification. Rather the tone of the conversation would have been rather turned on. The frost remains and Inter puts plan B in place for other forwards

From silence to silence: it seems a paradox, but Romelu Lukaku, who had been silent for so many days, was practically silenced when he tried to mend relations with Inter on the night between Friday and Saturday. Big Rom called Ausilio, but the Inter director, annoyed by his attitude (seven days without giving a nod) while the club was trying to convince Chelsea to accept the offer of 35 million plus bonuses, didn’t give him the chance to speak. The call lasted 30 seconds. In a nutshell: Inter no longer wants to listen to their former center forward, the negotiation to bring Lukaku back to Milan stops here. In short, total breakdown. Net of the evolution of the market whose streets remain endless. At the moment this is the case, although opposing signals are arriving from Juve: in the Juventus home they are convinced that the Belgian will eventually return to Milan. the party game. In the meantime, Inter has communicated its decision to Lukaku: stop the negotiations.

In the next few hours, the club will speak to Chelsea. The London club will have to understand, with the player, whether Lukaku will have to move to Juve (but only in the event of Vlahovic leaving, and there is a deadline until August 4), or to Arabia, where he has received some offers. Meanwhile, we will have to wait for Monday, when Big Rom should show up at the Blues retreat after asking for five days off. Choice, as we said, dictated by the bitterness of the last week, made up of unanswered calls and more than eloquent silences, an attitude that Sebastien Ledure, the lawyer who represents him, has naturally also had, not new to these changes of course. This is currently a management decision and there do not seem to be any conditions for going back on one’s steps. For Inter, the Lukaku question ends here.

Chelsea were probably also amazed, pushing for the transfer and trying to please the player. Lukaku tried to resolve the issue with yet another about-face, but by now, in addition to irritating the club, he has infuriated the Inter fans. Too late. Meanwhile, after posting images of a private flight with his eldest son Romeo Emmanuel, he posted a story on his Instagram account: in a Brussels playground with the Cleveland Cavaliers tank top, together with his son.

