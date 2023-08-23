Lukaku is back in fashion, Kean thoughts Milan, Inter tries again, PSG captain problem, Turati disqualified for blasphemy

Evidence of rapprochement

The Juventus e Romelu Lukaku they get back together. Despite the excellent start of Church e Vlahovic the bianconeri would like to flesh out the advanced department with a center forward of weight, Luke responds to Juventus requests and would complete a respectable attack.

Il Chelsea he wouldn’t want to have the player on his back after the market closes, that’s why he could re-propose the striker to Juventus at a favorable price, Moise Kean he would be suspect number one to quit Torino and make room for the Belgian centre-forward. According to market insiders also the Roma would be interested in Lukebut for now the Juventus remains the favourite.

Lukaku sblocca Kean…

Il Milan he got off to a very strong start in the league, the goals and assists by Olivier Giroud in that of Bologna once again confirmed the state of grace of the Frenchman, a reliable and timeless player. However, the Rossoneri continued to monitor various situations to try to understand if there is the possibility of also putting the icing on the back. Moise Kean from the Juventus it would be ideal to definitively complete the attack department.

Saltukaku goes to Juve Kean enters the transferable list by right; the equation seemed written and the rossoneri could play in advance to try to understand if there are possibilities to bring the attacker within the walls of San Siro.

He can come back

L’Inter finally got his hands on the defender with Pavard that for 30 million plus 2 bonus will complete the backlog department of Simone Inzaghi. The Nerazzurri are now working on the attack, taking into consideration that Joaquin Correa always has a foot and a half out of the locker room, the Torino could be the next destination.

At this point the return of Alexis Sanchez would be welcome, with the Chilean who after the rewarding experience al Marseille would go back to Milano, but this time he would like guarantees about his employment. Over the weekend, the nerazzurri could try to understand the real margins of feasibility regarding the return of the attacker.

New PSG chaos: who is the new captain?

More complicated start to the season than expected for the PSGafter the illustrious farewells the problem also comes to mind captain’s armband, the brazilian marquinhos he was re-elected with a show of hands by some players, but according to reports from L’Équipe, a good part of the dressing room would not have liked the method and another vote could soon be resorted to, marquinhos had inherited the sash in 2020 from Thiago Silva that he had left Paris to move to London and wear the shirt of Chelsea. After three seasons some teammates would no longer recognize a marquinhos the leadership needed to continue to be a captain. Among the eligible candidates for the new role as captain of the PSG there would be Kylian Mbappe.

Without a margin of reasonable doubt

The Sports Judge made use of Try TV to disqualify the goalkeeper of Frosinone, Stephen Turati, sanctioned for swearing at the premiere of the championship A league. Indeed, as can be read from the Judge’s reasoning: “He was clearly framed in the television footage while uttering a blasphemous expression, audible and identifiable without a margin of reasonable doubt“.