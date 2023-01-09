The list of players available for tomorrow night’s Inter-Parma is shortened by two names, with Simone Inzaghi who will have to handle both Romelu Lukaku and Samir Handanovic. For neither player it is a serious problem, but the aura of bad luck that hovers around the seasons of the Belgian and Slovenian seems to persist.

The 29-year-old forward won’t play in the eighth final of the Italian Cup, which instead could have been a good opportunity to grind out minutes and maybe unlock in front of goal. But today the forfeit arrived, with an inflammation of the tendons in his left knee that will keep him in the pits. As said yesterday due to the fatigue of Nicolò Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu, the match against Parma is certainly not the appointment that can lead Inzaghi to risk a starter. Lukaku’s conditions will be re-evaluated in the next few days, from which it will be understood whether Big Rom will be able to take part in Saturday’s match against Verona, also at the Giuseppe Meazza but valid for the 18th day of Serie A. Lukaku will start working separately and, in case of improvement, he will return to the group.