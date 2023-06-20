Lukaku no to Arabia for Inter. Milan could sell De Ketelaere-breaking latest news

by Monica Colombo

Romelu Lukaku is not there and says no to a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia, as Chelsea would like instead. And watch out for De Ketelaere, whose transfer cannot be ruled out now

Between gaps to fill, redundancies to place, appointments to honour, each club has its own priority to respect among the open dossiers on the table. Namely the deal on which the policy and budget of the remaining strengthening campaign depends. Among the puzzles to be clarified, on the Inter side, the evolution of the negotiation regarding the renewal of Lukaku’s loan deal with Chelsea is being followed with particular concern. In recent days Big Rom has been courted, like other Blues players who are in fact about to accept the pharaonic offers of the sheikhs (Koulibaly, Ziyech, Mendy and Aubameyang), by the ravenous Saudi Arabian teams. Curiously, the relations of the Arab clubs are particularly close with Chelsea: the detail that the Pif fund, majority shareholder of the teams playing in Arabia, is an investor of a fund that is also among the owners of the London club should not escape.

It cannot fail to arouse suspicion how the Arab teams are now running to the aid of the British accounts, lightening the wage bills of the redundancies identified. Lukaku’s name was also included in the list of transfers, necessary to adjust the balance sheets with a view to financial fair play. Chelsea expected to collect 100 million from five disposals. Too bad that the Belgian, at 30, has no intention of leaving Europe and following the four comrades mentioned above. I will personally discuss his way out with Chelsea: he intends to stay at Inter and he will explain it directly to the English. Soon, certainly before June 30th. Who knows if Onana will instead land in the Premier, on Erik Ten Hag’s list to replace De Gea, rebellious about renewing his contract with Manchester United.

Milan, not to exclude the sale of De Ketelaere

The other half of Milan has another knot to solve. An expensive problem, worth 35 million, with the clean face of Charles De Ketelaere. If until a few weeks ago the Belgian’s stay in Milan seemed obvious, now the hypothesis of a transfer no longer seems like a heresy. As long as Maldini and Massara remained at the helm of the technical area, the orientation of retaining the attacking midfielder after the year just ended, disappointing, but considered necessary for the acclimatization, prevailed. Without the umbrella of executives who intended to protect the investment, the future is now a puzzle. Pioli, who left the Belgian on the bench in the most important matches of the season, does he intend to rely on him again? In reality, no one excludes the idea of ​​loaning out the Belgian a priori. Someone is even starting to toy with the idea of ​​a definitive sale, for no less than 28 million. Then Milan would dive into the substitute, Arda Gler, born in 2005 at Fenerbahe. Young, but very interesting prospect.

Juventus timidly probes Frattesi (on which Inter and Roma do not let go and Milan ready to take an official step this week) and Milinkovic Savic. Immediate accelerations must be excluded because first the black and whites need to reduce the workforce with the transfers of the various McKennies, Arthur, Zakaria. Allegri waits until the last day of the month for a response from Rabiot, the box-to-box midfielder from whom to restart the next championship in the year of reconstruction. The bianconeri have offered the Frenchman a one-year contract for the same amount received now, namely 7 million. Baster as a proposal? Allegri hopes so. Also because Fiorentina also launched on Max’s other goal, Zaniolo.

