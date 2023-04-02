Of Daniel Dallera

With his national team, Belgium, Lukaku scores Lukaku, that is, a goal, as soon as he wears the Inter shirt in the second act, that of his return to Italy, goes around in circles. Inzaghi has Juventus in the Italian Cup and Benfica in the Champions League to make up for it

But the interesting theme remains: because in Belgium Lukaku carries out his duty,

in Inter he stumbles over the ball

, just when should he uproot the opponent’s goal? With the consequence that Barella, a little exaggerated, sends him to that country one day if the other as well. Answer: his fault, the Belgian attacker’s, because yesterday Fiorentina had the chances to execute them. He didn’t use them. Let’s complete the answer: it’s difficult to acquit Simone Inzaghi in this Lukaku goal crisis. Yes, there is also his hand, the slow, predictable game, every move in slow motion, tiring and rarely harmonious movements make every action difficult and almost never dangerous. Here too the greatest responsibility rests with the interpreters, with those who take the field, but this defeat makes any speech, any reasoning about Inzaghi’s future difficult. See also Lotito thanks Auronzo: "I am thinking of a" Lazio home "here"

The Inter coach has a way available to drive away certain ghosts, some malicious questions about his future, as big as the San Siro: just wait two days and give the first displeasure to Juventus, and after Easter to Benfica. But to believe it and hope, we need to cancel the pitiful show offered last night, and Simone Inzaghi, a gentleman, did well to apologize to the fans who once again graced the San Siro with their presence, but it won’t be easy. Perhaps Inzaghi is right when he claims that the result is a lie, but to make up for it immediately against Juve and Benfica and then, perhaps, to remain in the top four in the league, we need to tell ourselves other truths. One this: unacceptable Inter in its third consecutive defeat, the tenth in the league. He knows it too. Like Stefano Pioli, aware of the masterpiece he must accomplish to beat a Napoli of extraordinary strength tonight: the Milan coach starts well, no fear and that even banal reflection, but full of common sense: They are not unbeatable. Right, but how strong they are. Even without Osimhen.