Lukaku pardoned in the Cup: Gravina’s patch does not cancel the unworthy theater of an all-Italian shame

Wednesday night, stadium San Sirosemi-final second leg of Coppa Italia. In the field Inter e Juventus and also Romelu Luke: victim of racist chanting, sent off in the first leg for double yellow card, disqualified by the sports judge, pardoned by the federal president Gabriel Gravina with an unprecedented measure. If maybe he starts from the first minute and even scores the decisive goal, it won’t be a happy ending: just one top which does not erase the hole in sporting justice and Italian football.

Let’s be clear: the Lukaku affair, everything, from start to finish, is yet another fool for our football, for which they rightly laugh at us from abroad. To save face to Serie A, the president Gravina had to deny the sports judge and therefore invading in a certain sense the sporting justice system, moreover with a normative acrobatics. It is true that the code provides theinstitute of grazia (art. 43), but also says that this can only be granted “if at least half of the sentence has been served”. To rehabilitate the Inter striker, the Figc it had to invent a reasoning according to which half of the sentence served would be the first yellow card (the second was timed off), when in reality it is quite clear that the reference was to the matchday disqualification and not to the two admonitions that determined it. Gravina did well to intervene, even at the cost of forcing a hand a little, but two wrongs don’t make a right: the point is not so much whether or not Lukaku plays the second leg, but to prevent these episodes from happening again. There solution adopted, however courageous, intervenes on the first but does nothing for the second. You have remedied an injustice in retrospect, why think that the soccer player remained the only culprit to pay was simply unacceptable. The rest, however, remains all wrong. For times and ways.

The race had to be suspendedas required by the protocols which, however, are ignored systematically, and we see it all sundays. Lukaku shouldn’t have been sent off, the referee Massa he revealed a lack of knowledge of football (the Belgian’s exultation is known to everyone, except him) and common sense as well. There curve had to be punished in an exemplary manner, rather than a suspended sentence for the extenuating circumstance of having identified “two” (the report of the federal inspectors spoke of “the majority of the 5034 fans occupying the sector”) responsible, classic scapegoats to sweep the dust under the carpet. And the 171 daspo from the police station to Juventus fans are a necessary measure but really too late. There Juventus he didn’t have to appeal, the black and white fans didn’t have to protest, fueling this now unsustainable toxic climate. And finally, if we really want to be honest, a Luke the disqualification shouldn’t have been removed because, however unfair, there weren’t even any technical extremes to do it.

It is a sequel of horrors, a bad football story, not edifying at all, despite the ending. Paradoxically, the previous one from five years ago, the famous one, was much more linear and educational Inter-Napoli of 2018 with the expulsion of Koulibaly and the two-match ban for the entire San Siro, accepted by the club without saying a word: that was truly a lesson, and even if we evidently didn’t learn it, at least we remember it. This is just one pastrocchio. The message is passed on that the fight against racism is reduced to a pat on the back towards the footballer who is a victim of it: at least we don’t disqualify him, and we leave him to fight with his bare hands against uncivilized fans. Basically the far west. That is the Italian football.

