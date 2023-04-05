EFirst offended, then sent off: A racism scandal involving star striker Romelu Lukaku (29) overshadowed the first leg of the semifinals in the Italian Cup between Juventus Turin and Inter Milan (1-1). Lukaku had scored for Inter with a penalty in stoppage time and had been racially abused “before, during and after the penalty”, according to his agency. After his goal, the Belgian was sent off with yellow and red.

Lukaku, who had already been warned, celebrated the equalizer in front of the Juve fans after the penalty – he saluted and put his index finger to his mouth. His advisor Michael Yormark expects the dismissal to be withdrawn. The Italian FA should “use this opportunity to fight racism instead of punishing the victim of the abuse,” it said in a statement. He also demanded an apology from Juve for the “hostile and disgusting racist abuse”. The second leg for a place in the Coppa Italia final will take place in Milan on April 26.

FIFA President: Insults ‘simply unacceptable’

“History repeats itself,” wrote Lukaku, who has often been racially insulted, on Instagram: “I hope the league really does something this time, because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone.” For FIFA President Gianni Infantino the insults were “simply unacceptable”. The Swiss advocates “strict sporting sanctions” that should “act as a deterrent”.

Serie A condemned “in the strongest possible terms all cases of racism and all forms of discrimination,” Italy’s top division said in a statement. “A few people in the stands can’t ruin football and don’t represent all the fans in the stadium.” Those responsible should be identified and banned from the stadium “for life”.

Juventus announced cooperation with the Italian police, as the club announced and affirmed its commitment against “racism and discrimination”.

The Sampdoria Genoa coach was only insulted last weekend, and recently fans of Lazio Rome were again noticed with massive anti-Semitic chants.