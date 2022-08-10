Original title: Lukaku: Two years at Manchester United were very difficult physically and mentally, just wanted to help Inter win the Serie A title

Live it on August 10th Lukaku recently accepted an exclusive interview with DAZN. In the interview, the Belgian said that he does not care about his personal data and awards. He just wants to help Inter Milan win the Serie A championship.

Do you think Inter are the strongest team?

I’m not the kind of person who would say that in pre-season because it doesn’t make any sense and at the end let’s see who is the strongest.

Lautaro

I told him he had to do more (hahaha). We all tell ourselves we have to do better than we were before because if we want to achieve the goals of the team, we all have to do better because the other team has become stronger and his ability can help me , my ability can also help him, we are not selfish strikers, I know when is Lautaro’s moment, not mine, so I will help him too, the most important thing is that we win games together . Together we can make a difference in training as well.

Have you talked about each other’s celebrations?

That will still be there, why do we have to make a change?

Take the top scorer?

I don’t care about that, I just want to tell you that I want to fight for the Scudetto, that’s our goal, we’re at Inter and Inter are fighting for the Scudetto, not for individual awards.

Are you feeling the pressure?

The pressure is all in training, because there is always someone fighting against you in training. This is the biggest pressure, and the rest doesn’t matter. I just want to help Inter win, nothing else really matters.

Have you always thought so?

When I came to Inter, I became like this. Because during my two years at Manchester United, I was very tough mentally and physically, because my mind wasn’t there at all. I have to thank Conte because he made me a strong player, mentally he made me really grow, made me never give up and give my best, which will stay with me until the end.

little inzaghi

Inzaghi is like Conte, that’s why I came back to Inter, my brother told me he was really good (Lukaku’s younger brother Jordan Lukaku played for Inzaghi as coach). Lazio). I also saw his way of working last year and I really liked it.

What kind of player would you be if you didn’t meet Inter?

Playing for Inter is meant to be, like playing for Anderlecht and Chelsea. I want to thank Inter, Anderlecht and Everton for giving me the opportunity to be who I am, I love the people and the fans there, they are like family, the way they treat me and my family, I I have to thank them, I still need to feel sorry for my departure, but I will speak with my actions on the field.

Your most iconic image is the roar after scoring in the Milan derby. Are you coming back now to take back the “throne”?

I want to win the trophy, not for my own purpose, but to help Inter win the Scudetto. What “throne” or something like that is after winning the championship (hahahahahaha).

