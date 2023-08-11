Lukaku to Tottenham, Juve on Carlos Augusto

The strikers’ waltz has started again. Harry Kane’s transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich on the basis of 100 million euros could put an end to the negotiations between Juve and Chelsea for the exchange between Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku. Bayern abandons the track for the Serbian Juve striker and Tottenham thinks of replacing “Hurricane” with “Big Rom”. Lukaku doesn’t want to stay at Chelsea and is training with the youth team, but he could stay in London wearing the shirt of the Spurs.

Juve his Carlos Augusto, De Winter to Genoa

Despite Massimiliano Allegri’s insistence, Juve seems close to giving up “Big Rom” due to strong protests from fans. The Juventus club has started negotiations with Monza for the Brazilian full-back Charles Augustus. Belgian defender Koni The winter he was loaned to Genoa with a buyout obligation set at 10 million.

De Laurentiis: “Osimhen stays in Naples”

In Naples, on the other hand, the question holds the table Victor Osimhen why is saudi arabia tempting nigerian. According to some rumors, “Osi’s” family is pushing to convince him to accept the offer. But the striker would prefer to stay another season in blue. President Aurelio De Laurentiis was clear: “Osimhen stays, he has a contract and contracts must always be respected”. But if 200 million euros arrive from the Saudi League, the Nigerian will be sold.

Inter: Balogun fades, assault on Arnautovic

Inter are always looking for a level striker to support “El Toro” Martinez e Marcus Thuram (arrived in July from Borussia Mönchengladbach to replace Edin Dzeko). The trail leading to the American attacker with a British passport has been abandoned Folarin Balogun (Arsenal) now the Nerazzurri are aiming for the ex Marko Arnautovic of Bologna.

Zapata wants Roma, but Atalanta doesn’t make discounts

José Mourinho insists on having two strikers. Rome is one step away from Marcos Leonardo, striker for Santos and the Brazilian Under-20 national team. Shade Alvaro Morata (armoured by Atletico Madrid) e Lucas Beltran (the Italian-Argentinian has chosen Fiorentina) now Tiago Pinto would like to invest a large part of the proceeds for the sale to Saudi Arabia of Roger Ibañez (28.5 million euros plus 3 in bonuses). The most popular name is always that of Duvan Zapata, who wants to leave Bergamo but for which Atalanta is asking for at least 10 million. As well as for Luis Murielstrong above all in the latter case, of a proposal of 6 million euros and a contract of 2.5 million to the player who would have arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lloris new Lazio goalkeeper?

Lazio could bring the French goalkeeper to Italy Hugo Lloris. The former captain of France, world champion in 2018, still has one year on his contract with Tottenham, but the London club would be ready to release him after 11 seasons and 447 appearances in goal Spurs.

Bonazzoli to Verona, Catena to Cagliari and Messias to Genoa

Verona also took a tip: Federico Bonazzoli. Frosinone needs two and ends the hot names are those of the free agent King Manaj (Albanian ex Pisa, Spezia and Watford) and of Demba Seck (Turin striker and the Senegalese national team). Cagliari have formalized the purchase of the defender born in 2004 Etienne Catena from breaking latest news and insists on the AC Milan player Lorenzo Colombo. But there is to overcome the competition from Genoa who bought outright from Milan junior messiah (2.5 million deal).