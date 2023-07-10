Lukaku wants Inter, but Juve wants Romelu and Origi slows Chukwueze’s arrival in Milan

Inter, Chelsea e Juve: Lukaku’s intrigue

The transfer market has entered the crucial phase and Romelu Lukaku he is definitely the man of the moment, at the center of an intrigue involving three teams. Beyond Inter e Chelseathe Juventus acts as a third wheel, at least for the nerazzurri. The Old Lady observes slyly, but not too much, trying to insert herself where possible and looking for a glimmer of light to try to understand if there are the extremes to bring Romelu in Turin.

And London they could also wink at a negotiation that seems as crazy as it is impossible, but nowadays the market has accustomed us to things from another world. The Nerazzurri are trying to make a virtue of necessity, the Londoners wouldn’t want to make discounts and the player would like theInter at all costs. Juventus? TO Torino I am looking for a physically strong centre-forward who is able to guarantee at least twenty goals A leaguewhat it takes to be able to hope for the tricolor again, e Romelu he seems like the right man. Especially if he were to leave Dusan Vlahovic…

Origi brakes Chukwueze?

Il Milan he is no less and in terms of forwards, the Rossoneri are also looking for someone who can raise the level of the advanced department. The deal to bring Samuel Chukwueze a Milano but it gets complicated. The Nigerian full-back is expensive, 35 million euros the evaluation of Villareal.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2024 and the amount requested by the Spaniards seems a bit out of reach at the moment, even if the Villareal does not seem to want to deviate much from what are the initial requests. The Milan can not wait, the player also likes in Premier League where they would have no problem putting their hands in their pockets and paying what the Spanish club is asking for, the Rossoneri would therefore be looking for a solution. The departure of Origi and the possible savings on the Belgian’s salary could already be a first step, but the former Liverpool at the time, he would have refused theSaudi Arabia.