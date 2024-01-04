Luke Humphries ‘will never forget’ PDC world title win following mental health struggles

Luke Humphries says he will “never forget” becoming PDC world champion and world number one following his mental health struggles.

Humphries has previously spoken openly, external about the anxiety that affected him on and off the oche, and almost led to him quitting the sport.

He took a break from darts early in his professional career, but has since said he has learned to control the issue better.

That has been demonstrated during a magnificent three months in which the 28-year-old has dominated the sport, culminating in beating 16-year-old Luke Littler 7-4 in a high-quality world final at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday.

“It makes it more incredible for myself mentally because there was a time in my life when I was really depressed and I didn’t think this was going to be it for me,” the Englishman told Sky Sports.

“I couldn’t do it up on the big stage – I went through a lot of problems. To go on to be world number one and world champion has proved a lot in terms of my mental ability.”

His journey to the final was far from smooth; he came through a deciding set to beat Germany’s Ricardo Pietreczko in the last 32 and was even closer to an exit in the last 16, winning a sudden-death deciding leg against Joe Cullen.

In the final itself, ‘Cool Hand’ fought back from 4-2 down to win five consecutive sets on his way to the title and the £500,000 first prize.

In his post-match interview, Humphries thanked his parents, girlfriend, stepdaughter and son for their support in helping him become world champion.

“All these people, they’re the people who make you who you are,” added Humphries. “As much as I’ve gone up there and won it, without them I wouldn’t have that trophy right now.”

