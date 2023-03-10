The Roman actor, sometimes found making big characters in small films, does what real stars do: he sees that the film is big and tries to make himself a little small with the measured and highly credible grace of a Southern cop in the North.

“Successful”, “best example”, “good though”… but what the hell is all this critical constipation? C’mon. The Last Night of Love, directed by Andrea Di Stefano, is a bloody perfect film. When we produce such a work at home we should simply dedicate ourselves to the infamous festival launch of the “twelve minutes of applause”. Marching Milan, it would have been called Di Leo&Co. fifty years ago. Although, be careful, we must not fall into the gender trap; Why this metropolitan nightmare sipped frame by frameepidermally looming, sinuously tragic, which falls on the policeman Franco Amore (Pierfrancesco Favino), a few hours before the coveted retirement, chews echoes of noir, detective, thriller and then repaints them on the canvas of a sulphurous and elusive nocturnal Milan.

In short, no postmodernist lessons, no low-budget tricks, but a cinema imagined in its visionary and exceptional nature as if Di Stefano (also screenwriter) felt that story, that rhythm, that tonality, that overall orchestration in his veins. The opening credits roll over an objective view of Milan at night as the world talks about. And he talks about it because, in fact, they shot it with a helicopter and therefore it gives more stability than those drone gimmicks. Instead we add that this formal choice has the immediate force to drag the spectator into a significant space which after a few urban moments becomes an indistinct and vaguely fantasy magma from which streets of fire gush as if we were among Blade Runner e Mad Max. And a shot, which becomes a sequence shot, so it doesn’t fit into any genre, but somewhere near the masterpiece. Afterwards, things return stylistically more normal. The trigger of the protagonist’s last night necessarily passes from the farewell party that his wife (Lidia Caridi) is organizing for him at home. Amore arrives in overalls, slightly distracted and agitated, we understand that something is wrong, and that something is a call from Amore’s colleagues: there are troubles at the ring road junction. The revealing flashback, a good hour of film, makes the tape rewind to ten days before the party. Love in a non-service car is trying to write in a notebook a speech for his farewell with rhetorically heroic references. Erase, rewrite, erase.

Love is an honest cop, but not classically good, which in all these years of service has never shot a man. Meanwhile, the brother-in-law, in a nearby restaurant, is trading watches with a billionaire footballer. Subsequently, in an elite brothel, Franco is urgently called by his brother-in-law to save, with cardiac massage, an elderly Chinese who is none other than a rich “business” man. The Chinese invites him to his penthouse near the Duomo and among discrete young ladies and oriental minions asks Amore to become head of his security service with a very high salary and cash. Love puts his hands forward, but then gives in, and when a few days later, just a few hours from retirement, he has to transport a Chinese girl with a strange suitcase that has just arrived at Malpensa with his lifelong colleague, he finds himself thrust into a criminal deception bigger than him. The narrative flow of The Last Night of Loveas you understand from the plot, has this sort of elliptical tripartition (last night-ten days before-last night) with a breathtaking queue at dawn in the middle of a half-empty Milan where the anti-hero will travel alone and who knows if unharmed.

If Di Stefano plays the flashback with sturdiness directed and with a precise cut on the tone of voice of the protagonists (Franco, his wife, brother-in-law and colleague are Calabrian and speak dialect) and on the few punctual words they say to each other (see the sentiment that Favino builds with Caridi in the lift or in front of a melon), is in the large masterful central part that re-knits the threads of deception forcing the whole cast to paroxystically inhabit a nocturnal space of a large road junction illuminated by lights, sirens, lampposts where a shoot-out with deaths took place. Di Stefano plays the film by moving Favino back and forth for a few tens of meters among corpses, corrupt policemen, parked panthers and restless passers-by looking at the crime scene; making him meet practically all the characters in the film to find his way out of the trap, and every time the shot, the cut, the angle is never the difference left from the previous one. In The Last Night of Love every surface, every background, even when passing through a few external days, becomes in the general design, in the scenic arrangement, in the symbology of their lines (the top and bottom of the junction with the bridge above it which hides a secret; the deep cavern of the brothel where Love plunges, chapeau) a highly spectacular and suspenseful element. In short, one never takes one’s eyes off Di Stefano’s film, not even when you have any doubts about the fact that Favino 60-odd years doesn’t show them even with gray streaks. The at times majestic soundtrack by Santi Pulvirenti emerges feverishly with a spinet that rises and falls as if we were in a horror film. Linda Caridi had undressed in Laces and we were passed out, here she becomes co-heroine of weight and knows how to play the game easily. Favino, sometimes found making big characters in small films, does what real stars do: he sees that the film is big and tries to make himself a little small with a measured and very believable southern cop grace in the North.