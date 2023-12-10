Luo Shifang equals world record at Qatar Weightlifting Grand Prix and wins three gold medals

Luo Shifang of China made history at the 2023 International Weightlifting Federation Qatar Grand Prix by tying the world record and winning three gold medals in the Olympic-level women’s 59kg competition. With a total score of 247kg, Luo Shifang’s outstanding performance was a highlight of the event.

Facing tough competition from Hangzhou Asian Games champion Jin Rijing and other talented athletes, Luo Shifang persevered through a setback in the snatch to ultimately secure the gold medal with a lift of 108kg. She then went on to dominate the clean and jerk competition, lifting 139kg and clinching the gold medal in that category as well as the total score. Her total score tied the world record set by Chinese Taipei’s Guo Chun in 2021.

Reflecting on her historic achievement, Luo Shifang expressed her determination to continue breaking records and improving in future competitions. She stated, “I believe it will get better and better in the future, and I will try to break the world record in the World Cup in Thailand next year.”

The Grand Prix showcased the incredible skill and tenacity of weightlifters from around the world, and Luo Shifang’s exceptional performance has solidified her as a force to be reckoned with in the sport. Her success at the event is a testament to her hard work and dedication to achieving greatness in weightlifting.

Share this: Facebook

X

