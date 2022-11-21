At 17:40 local time (22:40 Beijing time), the opening ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup was held at the Gulf Stadium.

At the same time, Make a Friend anchor Luo Yonghao started broadcasting in the live broadcast room. During the live broadcast, Luo Yonghao revealed that his favorite star is Messi. Luo Yonghao said,Messi is one of the best players ever. If you put both skills and morality together, then Messi is the best, none of them.

According to the data, Messi was born in Rosario, Santa Fe Province, Argentina. His Argentine team recently completed its first public training in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.Because of Messi’s presence, this training attracted 15,000 fans to watch live.

For the 35-year-old Messi, this is his fifth World Cup. Messi said in an interview earlier that this was his last time hitting the Hercules Cup, and he felt a little anxious and nervous for this.

Industry insiders believe that the age structure of the Argentine team is reasonable, and the calmness of veterans and the vitality of newcomers are well combined. The importance of Messi in the team is self-evident. He is the core figure in the smooth implementation of the team’s tactics on the field.

Messi was involved in nearly every goal the team scored as they won the Copa America last year. Since winning the Copa America, Messi has scored 14 times for his country, including all five in the win over Estonia.