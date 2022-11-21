Home Sports Luo Yonghao supports Messi: the football morality and football skills are not one of the best in history – yqqlm
Sports

Luo Yonghao supports Messi: the football morality and football skills are not one of the best in history – yqqlm

by admin
Luo Yonghao supports Messi: the football morality and football skills are not one of the best in history – yqqlm

At 17:40 local time (22:40 Beijing time), the opening ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup was held at the Gulf Stadium.

At the same time, Make a Friend anchor Luo Yonghao started broadcasting in the live broadcast room. During the live broadcast, Luo Yonghao revealed that his favorite star is Messi. Luo Yonghao said,Messi is one of the best players ever. If you put both skills and morality together, then Messi is the best, none of them.

According to the data, Messi was born in Rosario, Santa Fe Province, Argentina. His Argentine team recently completed its first public training in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.Because of Messi’s presence, this training attracted 15,000 fans to watch live.

For the 35-year-old Messi, this is his fifth World Cup. Messi said in an interview earlier that this was his last time hitting the Hercules Cup, and he felt a little anxious and nervous for this.

Industry insiders believe that the age structure of the Argentine team is reasonable, and the calmness of veterans and the vitality of newcomers are well combined. The importance of Messi in the team is self-evident. He is the core figure in the smooth implementation of the team’s tactics on the field.

Messi was involved in nearly every goal the team scored as they won the Copa America last year. Since winning the Copa America, Messi has scored 14 times for his country, including all five in the win over Estonia.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Lectra Wang Manyu and Chen Meng enter the WTT World Cup final to face Sun Yingsha_Stage_Women’s Singles_Starting

Editor in charge: Zhenting

You may also like

Haya Qianzhan丨Tonight ushered in Qatar World Cup debut...

Promotion, the Robbio hosts a so far perfect...

Marchisio: “Ecuador? Victory achieved easily. Qatar must reset...

Voghe can stretch to the top, Oltrepo risks

Ding Junhui lost to Mark Allen and missed...

Argentina, Zanetti: “I think it will be a...

Sanmaurense folds Corsico at PalaRavizza and rises to...

Turin, Celio Schiavinato passed away: he trained with...

Chiera signs with Herons Vigevano finds a rival...

Austria-Italy 2-0 in a friendly: goals from Schlager...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy