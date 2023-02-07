In the evocative setting of Domobianca 365, the new Fisky national champions of Vertical SkySnow will be decreed on Saturday 18 March. An important debut therefore for the newborn “Luse SkySnow Vertical”, which will be called to bring down the curtain on the Crazy Italy Cup 2023 circuit.

The Val d’Ossola route will start from Baita Motti, on Alpe Foppiano, about 20 minutes from Domodossola. From there, the athletes will climb the snow-covered slopes of Domobianca 365, wearing the snow crampons that will be part of the mandatory equipment. Having reached the Casalavera lake, they will head towards the eastern crest of Moncucco, climbing it until they reach one of the most panoramic peaks in the area.

The event, proposed by the Domobianca Competitive Center, will be supported by the union of three experienced groups: Giir d’Andoss, Rampigada and Val Brevettola Skyrace. Participation will be open to all runners and will cost €20, including race pack and pasta party at the end of the race. The departure is set for 2.30 pm on Saturday 18 March: «A way to make a scenario even more spectacular that will further enhance the event – explains Alberto Comazzi in his dual role as athlete and organizer -. After the awards ceremony scheduled at 8pm, don’t run away. We will conclude the race and circuit with a party in true Giir d’Andoss style».

Registrations will open on Friday 10 February at 8.00 at a cost of €20 including race pack and pasta party