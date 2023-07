Austria Lustenau can also rely on Torben Rhein in the coming season. The 20-year-old midfielder has been loaned out for another season by Germany’s record champions Bayern Munich, as the Vorarlbergers announced on Monday.

The former German U19 team player played a total of 21 times for Lustenau in the Bundesliga last season. “I wanted to stay because I have the feeling that I’m not finished here,” said Rhein.

