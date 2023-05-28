Home » Luton footballers have succeeded in the play-offs and will play in the English league after 31 years
Sports

Luton footballers have succeeded in the play-offs and will play in the English league after 31 years

by admin
Luton footballers have succeeded in the play-offs and will play in the English league after 31 years

Luton also managed to cope with the loss of captain Tom Lockyer, who collapsed on the pitch through no fault of his own in the first half. The 28-year-old stopper was taken to hospital and, according to the club’s statement, is fully conscious.

Luton opened the score of the match in front of 86,000 spectators thanks to Clarke’s goal in the 23rd minute, Hamer took care of the equalizer after an hour of play. After a scoreless overtime, the match went to a shootout. Luton succeeded in it after Dabo overshot in the sixth series.

Luton will appear in the top flight for the first time since 1992. Coventry, which, like its opponent today, played in the fourth division until five years ago, played in the English league for the last time in 2001, when it was relegated after 34 years among the elite.

Luton will be accompanied to the Premier League from the second division by Burnley and Sheffield United, who secured direct promotion from the first and second places in the table, respectively.

English Football League Two Play Offs – Final at Wembley:
Luton – Coventry 1:1 po prodl. (1:0, 1:1), na pen. 6:5.
See also  EURO | The Czech footballers will play the September qualifying match for the European Championship with Albania in Eden

You may also like

NBA market, the Milwaukee Bucks choose Adrian Griffin...

Lukaku leads Inter to Champions League, Atalanta 3-2...

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic ‘shock’ at Rafael...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany is sensationally in...

Uljana Semionova, former basketball player’s leg amputated –...

National badminton men’s singles, mixed doubles advance to...

USFL Week 7 Top plays: Pittsburgh Maulers leading...

Judista Krpálek won the Grand Prix in Linz...

Flamengo gets stuck

WAC secures chance of European Cup

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy