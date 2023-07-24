LVMH sponsors the 2024 Olympic Games

Bernard Arnault in turn climbs onto the podium. The founder of the LVMH group, the world‘s leading luxury group, announced that he had signed a sponsorship agreement with the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop), Monday July 24, during a press conference held in Paris. LVMH joins the quintet of premium sponsors of the sporting event, alongside the telephone operator Orange, the distributor Carrefour, the banking group BPCE, the energy company EDF and the pharmaceutical group Sanofi.

Louis Vuitton, Dior, Berluti, Sephora, Chaumet and the champagne and wine houses under the Moët Hennessy division are concerned, said the group, which owns 75 brands. The jeweler Chaumet will design the Olympic and Paralympic medals that will be struck by the Monnaie de Paris. Sephora perfumeries will be the “Partner of the Olympic Torch Relay”, whose route will cross all regions of France for three months, starting in April 2024.

The houses of Moët Hennessy, a group that brings together the champagnes, cognacs and wines of the LVMH group, win contracts in the “hospitality programs” – top-of-the-range services that accompany tickets for the Games. Finally, three of its clothing brands, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Berluti, will also be there, most likely to dress the French delegation during the opening ceremony scheduled for July 26, 2024. “different aspects of their commitments” will be revealed at a later date, according to the group. “This unprecedented partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will help promote France around the world. It was natural for LVMH and its houses to join this major international event,” Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

A relief

One year before the start of the competition, the signing of this agreement is a relief for the public and private players in the Games, all of whom had been suspended for months from signing the world leader in luxury. “If we have LVMH, we are good”, said, in the fall, someone close to the file. Tony Estanguet can indeed breathe. The president of Cojop is about to complete his budget of 4.4 billion euros, 96% of private origin. Covered by a contribution from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the tune of 1.237 billion euros and the expected revenue from ticketing for 1.423 billion euros, the budget depends, for the rest, on the signing of these partnerships with companies. On July 18, the former Olympic canoe champion announced that the billion euro mark had been crossed, with the financial support of some twenty new partners in 2023, including Air France, Ile-de-France Mobilités and Groupe ADP as official partners.

