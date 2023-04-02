Janouch is looking forward to duels full of emotions. “In the quarterfinals, it became clear that the coaches know how to properly prepare us for the opponent. It will only depend on us how we fulfill their instructions and if we are consistent,” adds Janouch.

Let’s bounce back from the quarter-final series with Kladno. How was she?

Terribly heavy. Although the match was shorter than last year and somewhat less dramatic. Last year, we had a really bad time, we lost 1:2 and went to Kladno to defend the match point. This year too, we lost one match and played the most even quarter-final series.

With the score 1:1, we still had no choice but to advance. We all approached the matches with one hundred percent and in the end were able to cope with the low ceiling of the Kladno hall and the opponent’s heavy serve.

Semi-final schedule: 3. 4. 17.00 Karlovy Vary-Lvi Prague (Ball Sports Hall) 7. 4. 17.00 Lvi Prague-Karlovarsko (Unyp arena) 11. 4. 17.00 Karlovy Vary-Lvi Prague (Hall of ball sports) possible further duels 15. 4. Lvi Prague-Karlovary (Unyp arena) 19. 4. Karlovy Vary-Lvi Prague (Ball Sports Hall)

The service finally decided, right?

Yes. I know it gets thrown around all the time, but it's the biggest volleyball truth. You don't have to give an ace, but if you manage to serve, you will put your opponent under pressure. Of course, team performance was important. All-rounder Casey Schouten kept us afloat in attack. The guys at the sweeper and blocker posts took turns and everyone helped out.

Did you take a breather when Schouten converted the last attack on Kladno?

Certainly, I felt the responsibility. Some tolerate pressure more, some less. Now we are already playing for medals, we have fulfilled such a long-term general goal.

The Karlovarska players cannot take it that way. They have won the extra league twice in a row and they must again. Is it your advantage?

Maybe they tell themselves that, and maybe they think that if they don’t win a third time, nothing terrible will happen. But they don’t think like that. They want to win and are used to pressure.

A lot of things play into their hands. They have won the last two series against each other and this year your record is 1-2. Can it affect the result?

I don't really like this kind of talk that we are not doing well for someone. Every match starts from scratch and, like the opponent, we have the opportunity to influence him and win. Karlovy Vary has a good team that is balanced in every position. Coach Novák has been building it for many years. He has a natural authority and the boys follow him. The game system is fixed and well experienced. We have been preparing under a new coach since August. It took some time to master what he wanted from us. Now in the most important part of the season, we manage to fulfill it and we are still making progress. That can be our advantage, I don't think Vary can make progress, they will play what they have done in recent years.

