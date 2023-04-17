Lydia and Manuel’s bonfire moves Sandra Barneda: “How envious you are!”

A bonfire that has moved the entire audience and even the presenter

The only couple that has survived temptation

The most anticipated final of ‘The island of temptations’ has arrived. This sixth season has left us the most controversial edition with a tremendous amount of infidelity on the part of the participants. On the night of the final decision, all eyes have been focused on Naomi and Adrián, the Valencian couple arrives with their relationship on a tightrope and progress has already been made. They showed that the final bonfire was not going to leave anyone indifferent.

The four couples who have managed to survive the experience have found themselves tonight face to face in front of the fire and they will make the final decision: to leave the island alone, with their partner or with a new love. Only one couple, Manuel and Lydia, have managed to resist physical temptation in the hottest edition of the program.

The couple has sat in front of the fire to solve their problems in ‘The island of temptations’. Manuel has recognized that he has disrespected Lydia but has told her that “he has let himself be carried away by a person for whom I have felt”a comment that has greatly annoyed his girlfriend.

When you start viewing Manuel’s images, Lydia has broken down after seeing her boyfriend’s approaches to Miriam. “Is it comparable?”Lydia asked him, broken with tears in her eyes, and Manuel recognized that felt “ashamed” to see.

Lydia’s surprise has come to see the images of her boy crying, “at no time would I have thought that you had cried for me”, Lydia told him. Some images that have relaxed Lydia and she has recognized that the anger spoke for her.

Love triumphs! Lydia and Manuel kiss after a passionate declaration

Lydia and Manuel have been the first couple of the night to manage to save their relationship. After the images of Manuel crying and a super statement that has moved the entire audience: “My life is a fairy tale with you and I love everything we have. I love going shopping to the supermarket. I love wait 40 minutes I love everything with you,” Manuel told him.

A statement that has ended in a passionate kiss between the couple and has even made the presenter cry. Excited and happy, Lydia has come out of the bonfire ‘in Manuel’s arms’, literally. They have moved the public raising even the envy of the presenter: “What envy you give” Sandra Barneda told them making a heart with her hands.