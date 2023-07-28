Lynn and Kelly Join Dodgers in Trade from White Sox

Title: Dodgers Acquire Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox to Bolster Key Areas

Subtitle: Lynn to Boost Los Angeles Rotation, while Kelly Reunites with World Series-Winning Team

By MLB.com | 1 hour ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a crucial move to strengthen their roster, acquiring Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox. In exchange, the Dodgers have traded outfielder Trayce Thompson, along with pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure.

The addition of Lance Lynn will significantly enhance the Dodgers’ starting rotation, which has been hampered by injuries to several rookie pitchers. Despite a relatively lackluster 6-9 record this season, Lynn brings a wealth of experience to the table. The 36-year-old starter has totaled 144 strikeouts over 119.2 innings, maintaining an impressive career trajectory with three top-six finishes in Cy Young Award voting since 2019.

Joe Kelly, on the other hand, will be reuniting with the Dodgers, the team he pitched for from 2019 to 2021 and helped secure a World Series victory in 2020. The right-handed reliever sports a 4.97 earned run average, accompanied by 41 strikeouts in 29.0 innings. Although he has struggled in save opportunities, boasting a mere 1-for-7 success rate, Kelly’s postseason performance has been notable throughout his career. He boasts a 3.55 postseason ERA and was a pivotal member of the 2018 World Series-winning Boston Red Sox.

This acquisition comes at a critical time for the Dodgers, as they aim to solidify their championship aspirations. With Lynn and Kelly joining the roster, the team has addressed key areas of need and further bolstered their chances of securing another World Series title.

