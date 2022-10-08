Lyon 1-1 draw with Toulouse odds 5-1

On October 8, Beijing time, the lottery results of the 22118th Renjiu lottery draw were announced. In this issue, you can choose 9 games to open 128 bets, with a single bet of 95,000 yuan. The total amount of Renjiu bets in this period was RMB 19,125,412.

In terms of colorful results: In the Dutch second game, Willem II lost 1-2 at home to Dengbosh, and Zwolle lost 0-3 to Dodrecht to create a 6-fold cold loss. Telstar and Master Richter defeated his opponents against the guest, and Roda JC, Hercules, and The Hague all won the game smoothly.

In Ligue 1, Lyon drew 1-1 with Toulouse and the odds were 1 to 5; in La Liga, Osasuna 1-2 Valencia; in Bundesliga, Bremen beat Hoffenheim 2-1 away; Erte shook hands with Regensburg to make peace, and Karlsruhe won the game. The following are the detailed results:

win

burden

color Female

king

male Huo

Finn

Sea thunder

root

Sri Lanka Compare

Le

Philippines back

Sa

Su inside hold head high Wei

inexpensive

two Luo

up to

J dust

because

Huo back Sri Lanka He

pull

gram many

German

Le A

you

gram Sea tooth 3 1 1 3 3 3 3 3

The deadline for redemption in this issue is December 7, 2022, and the prize will be discarded if it is overdue.