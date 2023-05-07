Lyon 5-4 Montpellier: Alexandre Lacazette scores 100th-minute penalty

Alexandre Lacazette scored four goals, including a 100th-minute penalty, to help his Lyon side beat Montpellier in an epic 5-4 thriller.
After Lacazette opened the scoring in the 31st minute, Montpellier’s Elye Wahi scored four unanswered goals to put his side 4-1 up after 55 minutes.
Goals from Lacazette and Dejan Lovren then reduced the deficit with Lacazette equalising in the 82nd minute.
And the ex-Arsenal forward netted the winner from the spot seconds from time.
Lyon were awarded the penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time after the video assistant referee adjudged Christopher Jullien to have brought Lacazette down in the area.
The result saw Lyon stay seventh, three points off a Europa League qualification spot with four matches remaining in Ligue 1.
Montpellier remained 12th, 11 points clear of the relegation places.
Line-ups
Lyon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lopes
- 27GustoSubstituted forIn bedat 71′minutes
- 2Diomended
- 5Lovren
- 3TagliaficoSubstituted forSilva Milagresat 45′minutes
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 24LepenantSubstituted forPereira dos Santosat 59′minutes
- 18Cherki
- 6He would lie down
- 26Barcola
- 10Lacazette
Substitutes
- 7Sarr
- 9Dembele’s
- 12Silva Milagres
- 20In bed
- 29Sarr
- 35Riou
- 38El Arouch
- 47Pereira dos Santos
Montpellier
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 40The count
- 77SaccoBooked at 89mins
- 6JulienBooked at 90mins
- 75SakhoSubstituted forEsteveat 77′minutes
- 3SullaSubstituted forVideosat 45′minutes
- 12Ferri
- 13Chotard
- 7Nordin
- 22fayadSubstituted forLeroyat 65′minutes
- 27MaouassaSubstituted forSainte Luceat 65′minutes
- 21PlaceBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGermainat 80′minutes
Substitutes
- 9Germain
- 10Videos
- 14Esteve
- 17Sainte Luce
- 18Leroy
- 29Goodbye Mbiayi
- 33Gueguin
- 90Kamara
Live Text
-
Match ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.
-
Second Half ends, Lyon 5, Montpellier 4.
-
Goal! Lyon 5, Montpellier 4. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
-
Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
VAR Decision: Penalty Lyon.
-
Penalty Lyon. Alexandre Lacazette draws a foul in the penalty area.
-
Penalty conceded by Christopher Jullien (Montpellier) after a foul in the penalty area.
-
Sael Kumbedi (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier).
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon).
-
Delay in match because of an injury Maxime Estève (Montpellier).
-
Attempt missed. Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret with a cross following a set piece situation.
-
Jeffinho (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Théo Sainte-Luce (Montpellier).
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
-
Falaye Sacko (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Henrique (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Falaye Sacko (Montpellier).