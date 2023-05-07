Home » Lyon 5-4 Montpellier: Alexandre Lacazette scores 100th-minute penalty
Lyon 5-4 Montpellier: Alexandre Lacazette scores 100th-minute penalty

Lyon were 4-1 down after 55 minutes but turned things around to win 5-4

Alexandre Lacazette scored four goals, including a 100th-minute penalty, to help his Lyon side beat Montpellier in an epic 5-4 thriller.

After Lacazette opened the scoring in the 31st minute, Montpellier’s Elye Wahi scored four unanswered goals to put his side 4-1 up after 55 minutes.

Goals from Lacazette and Dejan Lovren then reduced the deficit with Lacazette equalising in the 82nd minute.

And the ex-Arsenal forward netted the winner from the spot seconds from time.

Lyon were awarded the penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time after the video assistant referee adjudged Christopher Jullien to have brought Lacazette down in the area.

The result saw Lyon stay seventh, three points off a Europa League qualification spot with four matches remaining in Ligue 1.

Montpellier remained 12th, 11 points clear of the relegation places.

Line-ups

Lyon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lopes
  • 27GustoSubstituted forIn bedat 71′minutes
  • 2Diomended
  • 5Lovren
  • 3TagliaficoSubstituted forSilva Milagresat 45′minutes
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 24LepenantSubstituted forPereira dos Santosat 59′minutes
  • 18Cherki
  • 6He would lie down
  • 26Barcola
  • 10Lacazette

Substitutes

  • 7Sarr
  • 9Dembele’s
  • 12Silva Milagres
  • 20In bed
  • 29Sarr
  • 35Riou
  • 38El Arouch
  • 47Pereira dos Santos

Montpellier

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40The count
  • 77SaccoBooked at 89mins
  • 6JulienBooked at 90mins
  • 75SakhoSubstituted forEsteveat 77′minutes
  • 3SullaSubstituted forVideosat 45′minutes
  • 12Ferri
  • 13Chotard
  • 7Nordin
  • 22fayadSubstituted forLeroyat 65′minutes
  • 27MaouassaSubstituted forSainte Luceat 65′minutes
  • 21PlaceBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGermainat 80′minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Germain
  • 10Videos
  • 14Esteve
  • 17Sainte Luce
  • 18Leroy
  • 29Goodbye Mbiayi
  • 33Gueguin
  • 90Kamara

