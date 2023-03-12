Lyon goalkeeper Rémy Riou and his teammates react to a missed penalty during the meeting between LOSC and Olympique Lyonnais (OL), at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq (Nord), on 10 March 2023. SAMEER AL-DOUMY / AFP

Lille and Lyon drew (3-3) on Friday March 10 during the 27e day of Ligue 1, in a meeting rich in suspense and twists.

The first half started calmly, with only one clear chance from Olympique Lyonnais (OL). Perfectly launched in the back of the Lille defense, Bradley Barcola came up against Lucas Chevalier twice, notably author of a magnificent exit at the feet of the young Rhone striker (12e).

Deprived of his two central defenders and two full-backs, Paulo Fonseca, the coach of LOSC, had to compose an unprecedented defense, with in particular a hinge Leny Yoro-Alexsandro who had only been aligned once before, in the Cup of France.

The meeting was packed as soon as the locker room returned. Well served by Jonathan Bamba in the Lyon area, Jonathan David deflected the ball with his toe to deceive Rémy Riou and open the scoring (46e).

The opportunities then multiplied, Lyon discovering themselves to try to equalize. A strategy that ended up costing him dearly: slightly pushed in the back by Rayan Cherki, the Swede Gabriel Gudmundsson collapsed in the box on the hour mark. The referee immediately whistled a penalty, which was eager to transform Jonathan David with a shot low to the right post (60e).

LOSC did not stay away for long. At the 63e minute, on receiving a hijacked ball during a mess in the Lille area, Bradley Barcola perfectly seized the opportunity to take revenge for his duel at the start of the match with Chevalier, deceiving the northern goalkeeper with a powerful strike .

Lacazette stabbed to the quick

Laurent Blanc then tried everything for everything by bringing in his star striker Alexandre Lacazette, who has been absent through injury for a month. But the former French international first illustrated himself negatively by causing a penalty, his right arm having diverted a free kick from Rémy Cabella. A golden opportunity that Jonathan David converted by hitting exactly the same spot as his first penalty (79e).

This hat-trick, the first for the Canadian center-forward in Ligue 1, allows him to dethrone Kylian Mbappé at the top of the scoring charts, with nineteen goals.

Stung, Alexandre Lacazette caught up a few minutes later, reducing the gap to 2-3 with an angry header (83e). Then, perfectly served by Sael Kumbedi against the Lille goal, he magnificently adjusted Lucas Chevalier to equalize (89e). Galvanized by this double, the Lyonnais rushed in the last minutes towards the Lille cages, but no longer managed to find the fault.

Faithful to the game advocated by Paulo Fonseca, Lille also tried everything until the end. After additional time, they thought they were rewarded with a third penalty for a foul by Dejan Lovren on Jonathan Bamba. Adam Ounas, who returned at the end of the match after months of absence, was about to shoot him. But the central referee, Benoît Bastien, then decided to reconsider his decision, after consulting the video assistance.

This match is ultimately a bad operation for both clubs. With 46 points, Lille remains 6elevel on points with Rennes (5e), who goes to Auxerre on Saturday. As for the Lyonnais, they go back to the 8e place with 40 points, but remain six points from the top 5 qualifier for Europe.