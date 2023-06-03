Home » Lyve-Stone Célin eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Baku Worlds
Lyve-Stone Célin eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Baku Worlds

The young Guyanese Lyve-Stone Célin (21) was in contention this Saturday in – 74 kg during the Worlds in Baku (Azerbaijan), which ends on Sunday.

The Insep resident reached the quarter-finals, where he lost twice to Russian Kadyrbech Daurov (27).


Célin had only a few minutes to breathe between his quarter-final and his previous fight in 8es final, where he had taken out the Chinese Yang Cui (2-0).

Earlier in the morning, the French had successively eliminated Juan Carlos Sastre (Puerto Rico) then Badr Achab (Belgium), also twice.

Sunday, last chance for a tricolor medal with Omar El Yazidi in + 87 kg.

