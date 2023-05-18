M | The behavior of the candidates on TikTok will be monitored by a scientific team

Experts in communication and social networks from the University of the Basque Country will analyze the messages of the electoral campaign

Their jokes, their attitudes, their poses, their slogans, their messages and their tricks: the behavior on TikTok of the political candidates for mayoralties and regional presidencies of five main cities and five autonomies Spanish will be monitored, measured and evaluated during this 28-M campaign by experts in communication and social networks from the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU). And in the sieve of that investigation will also remain fakes and misrepresentations.

In the municipal and regional elections of 28-M, 466,300 new voters joined the census, those born in 2005 who have already reached voting age. With voters also 19 years old who have not yet been able to get close to the polls, they constitute the youngest fringe of voters in some elections that, for their part, present another novelty: they are theThe first elections to be held in this country -and not just in one territory- with TikTok already in common use on social networks.

With these parameters, he has set to work Gureiker research group, based on the Biscayan campus of Lejona of that public university and specialized in disinformation and the social impact of new technologies. There is no other European university with a similar project, which covers fields from the study of disinformation and post-truth to the analysis of political sociology. The objective is also to monitor with mathematical tools how many likes and how many followers are added to the different narratives.

The field work is made up of 43 accounts of 43 political figures or their candidacies. The study is already being carried out on the regional candidates for the presidency of Madrid, Valencia, the Canary Islands, Castilla y Ledón and Murcia and the candidates for mayor of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville and Zaragoza. In other words, the winks of Barcelona’s Ada Colau and Madrid’s Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the slogans with the fixed gaze of José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also from Madrid, the walks through Barcelona of Eva Pareraby Valents, or the talking busts with checkered shirts by the Valencian Joan Ribó asking about their proposals: “Do we open libraries 24 hours?”

controversial app

The tool included in the analysis is now the most controversial of the social networks, since the European Commission followed in the footsteps of the administration last March. Biden prohibiting his employees from installing and using Tik Tok on their mobiles.

In the last wide-ranging Spanish elections, those of 2019, there was Facebook, there was Twitter, WhatsApp groups and meme factories worked, but the use of Tik Tok, with its characteristics and with all the features, was not widespread as it had been until now. suspicions that raises chinese creation network among those responsible for the security of European states.

Appearing on Tik Tok starring in short videos has become essential for politicians. From left to right, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, inaugurating; the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, receiving the support of Yolanda Díaz; and the Republican candidate to govern Santa Coloma, Gabriel Rufián, celebrating a goal in a soccer match. |

Says the professor of Audiovisual Communication and Advertising at the UPV Julen Orbegozo, a member of Gureiker and director of the study, which was precisely what led him to promote the project to see how widespread its use is. “I verified that a majority sector of the younger student body was informed almost exclusively on TikTok. That caught my attention a lot.” That, and also the fact that Tik Tok, with its very short videos and its fun and light stories, has its own codes that make this network “not a platform for opinion or debate, but rather a entertainment platform“.

But it is also a mass media. And politicians look to him to spread their message. Although sometimes that leads to atrocious combinations of political propaganda and spectacle. Of the most commented are the one-minute comics by Javier Ortega-Smith, number two of Vox and candidate for mayor of Madrid. He appears in El Retiro and scolds some landlords: “How much do you pay to be here? Huh? Huh?”… until the Africans leave. Or he yells at some squatters who are peeking out of a balcony: “This house is yours? Do you have a deed? What are you laughing at? Do you want me to go up and explain it to you?”

brush ethics

On Tik Tok, there is an abundance of content of minimum duration, video hits of 10 or 12 seconds, but in terms of politics they become longer. And some scripted, as detected by Orbegozo’s team, which points out one of the main risks of this “entertainment platform” which, as such, “often does not make clear the difference between fiction and truth”.

Gureiker intends to see how the relationship of politicians with Tik Tok works, if logic from other social networks is reproduced or if they design an exclusive strategy for this app. Being as it is a tool that flees from serious information, in Tik Tok “everything moves more in parameters of entertainment, morbid content and emotional impact”. And that, transferred to an electoral campaign “can touch the limits of ethics.”

It is early in any case to advance conclusions. and also conclusions, Orbegozo qualifies: “Today the political class is accused of many things, but all the parties that are in the game must be held responsible: Today more than ever the people are sovereign to decide what they want to see”.