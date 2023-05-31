M5s occupies the junta for the elections. FdI, violent

Occupation of the election board. It is the move of M5s to protest against the possible approval of a majority amendment to the regulation which defines, following appeals, the validity or nullity of the political ballots.

For some time now, the M5s has raised the alarm on the possibility that the approval of the change which provides for considering ballots with more signs but on lists that support the same single-member candidate as valid votes on the basis of the principle of favor could lead to an overturning of the vote.

“We will fight in every place against this crap”, attacks the group leader Francesco Silvestri. But for Fdi it is an “act of extreme violence that precludes the exercise of normal political dialectics”. Only “the sense of responsibility of those who have suffered this abuse has avoided worse consequences”, explain the members of the council for the elections of the Brothers of Italy.

The junta meeting is moved to another commission manned by the assistants to try to continue the work but the pentastellati deputies line up in front of the door. Meanwhile, the commissioner of Fdi Trancassini has just finished explaining that he wants to avoid the intervention of the salesmen who would be allowed by regulation when the leader of the Cinquestelle Giuseppe Conte arrives. The two go apart for an interview in search of a solution. Then the Speaker of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana also arrives to confirm the seriousness of the situation.

The names of the parliamentarians with seats at risk – according to a study by the M5s – would be over thirty and in some cases even big names such as minister Eugenia Roccella or former minister Roberto Speranza or Senatur Umberto Bossi. Only disinformation, however, was the reply of Pietro Pittalis, deputy of Forza Italia in addition and presenter of the amendment. The story starts from an appeal, presented by the blue Andrea Gentile and concerning a single-member constituency in Calabria won by 482 votes by the pentastellata Anna Laura Orrico.

But a recount of the voids in the sense requested by the majority, according to the M5s study, could make them lose the constituency in favor of the exponent of FI. Orrico would not, however, lose his seat given that she would be elected to the plurinominal Calabria-P01 to the detriment of her colleague Elisa Scutella’. It is the so-called ‘pinball machine’ mechanism with consequences that are difficult to predict. In this way, still according to the dossier, on the other hand, the former deputy and lawyer of Italia Viva Lucia Annibali, candidate in Tuscany, could hope to return to the Chamber where the recovery of just 85 null ballots in favor of the center-right would change the division and it would have the direct effect of one more seat attributed to the Third Pole and one less seat to the centre-left coalition which would lose that of Marco Simiani of the Pd. Prudence prevails in the evening: the meeting is called off and we will talk about it again in a week.

