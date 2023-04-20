Home » Ma Long and Chen Meng advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTT Championship Macau Station
2023-04-20
Author: Liu Gang, Li Hanfang

The 2023 World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Championship Macau Station will start the men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals on the 19th. Ma Long and Chen Meng of the Chinese team will advance to the quarter-finals.

In men’s singles, Ma Long defeated England’s Pitchford 3:1; Japanese star Tomowa Zhang Ben defeated Huang Zhenting of Hong Kong, China 3:1; Chinese Taipei teenager Lin Yunru retired due to injury, and his opponent French player Le Brun advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the women’s singles, Chen Meng defeated Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa 3:1, Zheng Yijing of the Chinese Taipei team knocked out the famous Japanese player Mima Ito, and Hina Hayata of the Japanese team defeated South Korea’s Tian Zhixi.

In the last four games of the first round earlier that day, four national table tennis players, Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, all successfully advanced to the top 16 of the men’s and women’s singles.

On the 20th, the men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals will continue.

