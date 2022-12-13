ITTF server has a security problem Ma Long and Fan Zhendong’s personal information was leaked

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-13 14:18

China News Network News Reuters quoted the Dutch media RTL Nieuws on the 12th as saying that due to security problems with the servers of the ITTF, the passport details and vaccination certificates of hundreds of table tennis players were leaked. Among them, the passport information of Chinese athletes Ma Long and Fan Zhendong was also leaked. In response, an ITTF spokesperson responded, “An independent technical expert drew our attention to a security issue on the server. The ITTF gained access immediately after learning about it. The file is only stored here for a short period of time. For some time, we have had no evidence that personal information was accessed prior to the relevant reports.” A thorough security review and investigation is currently underway.