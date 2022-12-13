Home Sports Ma Long Fan Zhendong’s personal information was leaked due to security problems on ITTF servers_Hangzhou Net
Sports

Ma Long Fan Zhendong’s personal information was leaked due to security problems on ITTF servers_Hangzhou Net

by admin
Ma Long Fan Zhendong’s personal information was leaked due to security problems on ITTF servers_Hangzhou Net

ITTF server has a security problem Ma Long and Fan Zhendong’s personal information was leaked

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-13 14:18

China News Network News Reuters quoted the Dutch media RTL Nieuws on the 12th as saying that due to security problems with the servers of the ITTF, the passport details and vaccination certificates of hundreds of table tennis players were leaked. Among them, the passport information of Chinese athletes Ma Long and Fan Zhendong was also leaked. In response, an ITTF spokesperson responded, “An independent technical expert drew our attention to a security issue on the server. The ITTF gained access immediately after learning about it. The file is only stored here for a short period of time. For some time, we have had no evidence that personal information was accessed prior to the relevant reports.” A thorough security review and investigation is currently underway.

Source: China News Network Author: Editor: Chen Zhouying

See also  Zhejiang and Guangdong men's basketball team's deep cultivation of youth training has shown results, National Games arena shows gratifying results_guangdong team

You may also like

Inter, Dumfries to Chelsea: the negotiation and the...

NBA Composite: Pelicans beat Sun Lakers in overtime...

Swimming: Paltrinieri world champion in short course in...

Meloni locks down the maneuver: “Pos without commissions?...

Ferrari appoints Fred Vasseur as team principal and...

CBA Comprehensive: Zhejiang Chouzhou won 12 consecutive victories

World Cup, interview with Rudi Garcia: “Morocco’s secret...

Chinese team wins 9 gold medals at World...

Ferrari F1 official Frederic Vasseur appointed new team...

Argentina-Croatia and France-Morocco, Luigi Garlando’s analysis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy