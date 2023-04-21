Ma Long: It will be a difficult contest to find a breakthrough point first at the critical moment – ​​yqqlm

Original title: Ma Long: The first to find a breakthrough point at the critical moment The semi-finals will be an arduous contest

On the evening of April 21st, Beijing time, WTT Macau Championship 2023 continued to compete for the quarter-finals of men’s and women’s singles. In the just-concluded men’s singles match, Grand Slam winner Ma Long defeated Brazilian star Hugo Calderano 3-0 (11-7, 11-8 and 11-6) to advance to the semi-finals.

“Today’s game was 3-0, but it was still a very difficult contest. The scores of the three games were very tight, including the beginning of the third game. I was 0-4 behind. I won the game because I was on the key goal. We seized some opportunities in handling,” Ma Long emphasized when commenting on the game after the game. After that, he said that every round of the game had reached the key node of 5 draws to 8 draws, and he was the first to find a breakthrough point at that time.

When asked about Hugo’s injury during the game, Ma Long said that he didn’t want his opponent to get injured, and he was glad that he was fine, while he still focused on the next ball.

“I believe that the next game will be a tough game no matter who it is against. The semi-finals will be a best-of-7 game. I hope I can put down the burden and fight,” Ma Long said at the end. His opponent in the semifinals will be the winner between Fan Zhendong and A-Le Brun.

