Ma Long, Wang Manyu and other five national table tennis players advance to the top 16 of the WTT Championship in Macau

2023-04-19 16:01:48.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Li Hanfang, Liu Gang

The 2023 World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Championship Tournament in Macau will continue to be held at Tap Seac Stadium in Macau on the 18th. Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Qian Tianyi of the Chinese team have successfully advanced in the men’s and women’s singles competitions. Lin Shidong , Chen Xingtong stopped in the first round.

In men’s singles, Malone beat Nigerian Aruna 3:1, and defending champion Wang Chuqin beat Croatian Gaccini 3:0. Lin Shidong lost 2:3 to the famous Japanese player Tomokazu Zhangmoto and missed the round of 16.

In women’s singles, Wang Manyu defeated Austrian player Polkanova in straight sets, Chen Meng defeated Du Kaiqin of Hong Kong, China 3-0, and Qian Tianyi defeated Japanese player Miyu Kihara 3-0. Chen Xingtong lost 1:3 to Romanian Szokos and was upset.

On the morning of the 19th, the rest of the first round will be played, followed by the men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals.

