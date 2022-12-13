Original title: Headline World Cup｜Ma Ning apologized for “failing to referee the World Cup”, the Argentine team expressed its determination

The Paper reporter Pu Yaolei

Ma Ning apologized for not being the referee of the World Cup



The World Cup in Qatar has entered the final stage, but the time belonging to Chinese referees is over.

Three Chinese referees, Ma Ning, Cao Yi, and Shi Xiang, participated in the law enforcement work of this World Cup. The three have recently returned from their missions.

During this World Cup, Ma Ning, as the fourth official, participated in the law enforcement of 6 group matches. However, Cao Yi and Shi Xiang participated in the law enforcement of 3 group matches as alternate assistant referees, and no one served as the main referee or assistant referee.

In an interview with Five Star Sports, Ma Ning also expressed his apology for the unfulfilled expectations of the fans.

“In fact, my mood is quite complicated, because I have never been to the World Cup before, so after I arrived at the venue that day, I chatted with Cao Yi and said that I was very excited when I stood on this court.”

“Many people are very concerned and have been paying attention. I apologize here. It is true that we did not really stand on the field and blow the whistle. Through this World Cup, we will also face the gap and forge ahead.”

Before that, Ma Ning also said on social media: “Unfortunately, I let everyone down! Face the gap, find out the shortcomings, accumulate experience, and summarize and improve!”

Argentina coach: The team will fight for the motherland

In the early morning of the 14th, Argentina’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia was about to start. Argentine coach Scaloni expressed the team’s determination at the pre-match press conference.

“We will fight for ourselves, for our family, for Argentina and we will always be grateful to the fans who have worked so hard to come here and support us.”

For the difficulty of this game, the Argentine team has already mentally prepared-“Croatia is a great team with great players. This will bring us difficulties. They have their own way of playing.”

“We expect it to be a very tough game,” Scaloni said. “We have to evaluate the minutes available to everyone, and as far as I know we have 19 players available.”

Four years ago in the World Cup in Russia, Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stage. For this, Scaloni believes: “The comparison with the last World Cup is not appropriate. This is a different game.”

Player Tagliafico also said: “Croatia has a good structure and is similar to four years ago. We are another team and the game will be completely different. Croatia will also take another way, we need to be careful. “

According to the latest statistical forecast, the Argentine team has a 64% probability of reaching the World Cup final, and the French team has a 66% probability of reaching the World Cup final.

In addition, Argentina’s probability of winning reached 37%, France’s 35%, Croatia’s 16%, and Morocco’s 13%.

Di Maria and DePaul can both play

In the Argentine team, hidden dangers of injuries have always existed, and at the press conference, Scaloni’s answer also reassured everyone.

“Both players (DePaul and Angel Di Maria) are healthy, which reassures us. We need to think about how many minutes they can play. We will make a decision today or tomorrow, but both (conditions) are Fit for the game.”

While the Argentine team ushered in good times, they also needed to face the troubles of two full-backs, Acuna and Montiel, who were suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Tagliafico is expected to replace Acuna as the starting left back. He said that having Messi is the best thing.

“For us, Messi is our captain, our leader, the one who pushes us, inspires us,” Tagliafico said.

“We know there will be some moments of struggle in the knockout rounds. But we have experience and we need to have enough character to go through it and get over it and that motivates you even further.”

Croatia coach: We want more

As the semi-final with Argentina is approaching, Croatia coach Dalic also looked forward to the game.

“We’re going to compete with a great team led by Lionel Messi, who are definitely under more pressure than us. I believe in our players, their level and spirit are very good.”

In Dalic’s view, reaching the semi-finals is already a success: “Now we are one of the only four teams left in the World Cup, which is a huge success for Croatia. Strong, now we want more.”

“(After back-to-back overtime games) we didn’t have any health issues that would slow us down, and I’m not going to ask them if they’re tired because they don’t want to be tired.”

Dalic was also asked how the game compares to Argentina’s World Cup group stage match in Russia four years ago.

His response to this was: “It’s a completely different game, before it was the group stage, now it’s the knockout round, the two games have nothing to do with each other. If I win tomorrow, it will be the most important game in Croatian history for me. “

For Croatia, Messi will naturally be the focus of attention-“Messi is in good condition, can solve the game by himself, and he also has the support of his teammates in terms of aggression.”

“The current Argentina team is excellent and balanced, and Argentina will get more support from the fans. We are playing against the strongest national team, and they have one of the best players in history.”

Hospital update on Bailey’s status: Condition remains stable

Pele’s physical condition affects the hearts of world football.

On December 12, the hospital where the old ball king was located issued a statement stating: “Pele was admitted to Einstein Hospital on November 29 to re-evaluate his chemotherapy regimen for a colon tumor that was discovered in September 2021.”

“Although the discharge time cannot be predicted, the patient’s clinical condition continues to improve, especially the infection of the respiratory tract. The patient is still in the general ward, conscious, and his vital signs are stable.”

Previously, there were media reports that Bailey had edema all over his body and symptoms such as heart failure when he was admitted to the hospital. It was also reported that Bailey’s body had not responded to chemotherapy and was transferred to a hospice area.

But then came the news that Bailey’s physical condition has improved. The hospital had previously issued a statement stating that Pele’s health was stable, and the football legend is still actively working to be released from the hospital.