Original title: Ma Shangzhun led five players to double-doubles in the Derby against Guangdong Lectra Guangzhou

On the evening of March 17, Beijing time, the 36th round of the CBA regular season kicked off. The Guangdong men’s basketball team challenged the Guangzhou men’s basketball team in the third consecutive away game. In the case of a bad start, the Guangdong men’s basketball team took the initiative in one fell swoop with a 34-19 offensive in the second quarter, and maintained the advantage until the end by virtue of multi-point blooming. In the end, the Guangdong men’s basketball team beat their opponents 101-79 and won the derby.

The scores in the four quarters are: 19-25, 34-19, 19-12, 29-23 (Guangdong is in front). In terms of statistics, Ma Shang scored a quasi triple-double with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists, Xu Jie had 14 points and 5 steals, Hu Mingxuan had 14 points and 6 assists, Hamilton had 12 points and 5 rebounds, UAE had 10 points and 5 rebounds, Wang Xinkai had 9 points, and Du Runwang had 8 points. , Zhang Haojia 7 points; Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team Zhu Mingzhen 22 points and 7 rebounds, Mason 16 points and 4 assists, Chen Yingjun 10 points and 2 steals, Li Yanzhe 9 points and 5 rebounds, Jiao Boqiao 8 points, Cui Yongxi 3 points, 3 assists and 3 steals.

In this game, Guangdong coach Du Feng returned from the suspension. At the beginning of the first quarter, Du Runwang made two free throws and made Guangdong the first. Du Runwang and Ma Shang blossomed inside and outside to help Guangdong take the lead, while the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball team scored consecutive baskets to close the gap. In the middle of the quarter, Zhu Mingzhen and Chen Yingjun led Guangzhou to play a 9-0 offensive, and stopped Guangdong 16-10 with four minutes left in the quarter. After a timeout, Xu Jie made two long shots to equalize the score. Hamilton dunked back to regain the lead, but after that, Guangdong made many mistakes and fouled. -19 ends the first quarter competition.

Hu Mingxuan and Ah Lian scored 5 points in a row at the beginning of the quarter to close the score. Afterwards, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball team significantly improved their defensive strength, and the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball team’s shooting percentage dropped significantly. Ma Shang used his personal ability to score consecutively to help Guangdong overtake the score. Chen Yingjun and Zhu Mingzhen hit three-pointers respectively to bite the point difference. Ma Shang scored 5 points in a row. Guangdong stopped Guangzhou 39-31 with five minutes left in the quarter. After the timeout, the two teams faced off fiercely, Zhu Mingzhen scored consecutively, and the Guangdong Men’s Basketball team blossomed more to maintain their advantage. With Hu Mingxuan hitting a long shot at the buzzer, the Guangdong men’s basketball team ended the first half competition 53-44.

Half-time data, Guangdong men’s basketball Ma Shang 14 points and 4 assists, Xu Jie 9 points and 3 steals, Hu Mingxuan 7 points and 6 assists, Du Runwang 5 points, Ah Lian 3 points and 4 rebounds; Guangzhou men’s basketball Zhu Mingzhen 13 points, Chen Yingjun 7 points, Mason Li Yanzhe and Li Yanzhe each scored 6 points, and Bell had 5 points and 3 rebounds.

The Guangdong men’s basketball team continued their onslaught in the third quarter. Ah Lian made a layup and then hit a three-pointer. Li Yanzhe stormed Ah Lian and scored “2+1”. Guangdong started 9-3 to widen the point difference. Ma Shang assisted Ah Lian with an empty dunk and surprised everyone. After Hamilton scored, Guangdong stopped the opponent 62-47. After returning from the timeout, the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball team could not find a way to score. After Xu Jie assisted Hamilton to score, he also counterattacked successfully and continued to expand the point difference. At the end of the quarter, Duan Mason completed the “2+1” and then made a three-pointer. After three quarters, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball team expanded its advantage 70-56.

In the final quarter, Zhu Mingzhen and Jiao Boqiao led Guangzhou to chase points. Zhang Haojia and Wang Xinkai scored three three-pointers to stop the opponent. After a timeout, the Guangzhou men’s basketball team scored three-pointers in a row. Du Runwang and Ma Shang blossomed inside and outside to help Guangzhou consolidate its advantage. In the subsequent game, the Guangzhou men’s basketball team chased to no avail. Xu Jie and Ah Lian blossomed inside and outside to help Guangdong secure the victory. In the end, the Guangdong men’s basketball team defeated the Guangzhou men’s basketball team 101-79 and won the derby.

Guangdong starters: Ma Shang, Hu Mingxuan, Xu Jie, Du Runwang, Yi Jianlian;

Guangzhou starters: Cui Yongxi, Zhu Mingzhen, Chen Yingjun, Bell, Li Yanzhe.

