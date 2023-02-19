The remake « (d)white people can’t jump” comes out in a few weeks in the United States. It must have given ideas to Mac McClung, winner of the dunk contest on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. “Everyone was wondering who this Mac McClung is this week. Nobody asks the question anymore”, summed up the Vivint Arena announcer. Unknown to the general public, the Philadelphia Sixers contract player, never drafted and G-League regular, put the five judges – including exercise specialist Dominique Wilkins and local legend Karl Malone – in agreement very quickly.
Double effet Kiss Cool
His mind-blowing first dunk earned him the maximum score of 50 and the instant respect of his peers. Portable in hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo, mouth in O, almost almost let go of his child he was holding in the other arm.
The Delaware Blue Coats point guard asked a friend to sit on another’s shoulders and jumped over them. Already impressive in itself for a player of one meter 88 but the Kiss Cool double effect that the room missed and then discovered on the slow motion of the giant screens is that before crushing the ball in the basket, he had time to touch the board with it. Back on the ground, the many stars on the edge of the field threw themselves on him. “Yeah, I was relying on slow motion for people to notice”explained the 24-year-old player.
The competition put on a good show. Funny since a few hours earlier, Adam Silver, the commissioner of the league, had to answer a question about the absence of big names in the competition. On his first attempt, Jericho Sims, the center of the New York Knicks, finished with both elbows in the basket under the eyes of Spike Lee.
On his second, he went up to the armpits, catching an envelope taped to the net in the process. He opened the envelope containing a sheet displaying the mark of 50. The jury appreciated the originality but did not go beyond 47.8. Originality also for KJ Martin, the son of Kenyon Martin, the former New Jersey Nets dunker. He appealed to his father and especially to the first balloon made with a 3D printer but without exceeding 47.2.
« It’s over »
The final opposed Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, also very solid to McClung who released another masterpiece: jump over the head of a volunteer, fake dunk with two hands and true back dunk. Another speechless Giannis. Another 50. And his last pass, a 540 degrees with the jersey of Gate City, his high school in Virginia, concluded the debates. He imitated Vince Carter’s famous gesture and his “it’s over” (it’s over).
“My goal is still to make an impact in the NBA so I’m going to keep working until that happens. A lot of players in the G-League deserve the attention I’m getting today.”
“It’s still very vague to tell you the truth”explained to the media the one who rightly cites the ex-star of the Toronto Raptors as a source of inspiration. “I imagine the internet talks about it but I haven’t looked yet. My goal remains to make an impact in the NBA so I will continue to work until that happens. A lot of players in the G-League deserve the attention I’m getting today.”he continued, the brand new “Dr J” trophy (in tribute to Julius Erving, winner of the very first competition) at his side.
Before his leap to stardom, McClung got to admire Damian Lillard finally winning a 3-point contest. He had failed on his first two attempts. Logically frustrating for the one who is considered the best long-range shooter in the league behind Stephen Curry. The third time, in a Weber State jersey of circumstance, the university where he spent four years being in Utah, was therefore the good one.
Tyrese Haliburton, the leader of the Pacers, had signed a first round far above everyone, including Jayson Tatum. But the competition is played in two rounds and the three-way final went less well. The leader of Portland, he remained constant. “I can retire from the contest now”he announced to the crowd.