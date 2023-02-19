The Delaware Blue Coats point guard asked a friend to sit on another’s shoulders and jumped over them. Already impressive in itself for a player of one meter 88 but the Kiss Cool double effect that the room missed and then discovered on the slow motion of the giant screens is that before crushing the ball in the basket, he had time to touch the board with it. Back on the ground, the many stars on the edge of the field threw themselves on him. “Yeah, I was relying on slow motion for people to notice”explained the 24-year-old player.