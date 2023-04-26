Home » Maccabi and Partizan, broken two fasts of 9 and 13 years
Sports

Maccabi and Partizan, broken two fasts of 9 and 13 years

by admin
Maccabi and Partizan, broken two fasts of 9 and 13 years

Magical night in the Euroleague for Maccabi Tel Aviv and Partizan Belgrade, who win the first Game 1 of the Playoffs away.

Night made sweeter by the return to a playoff victory that, for the two teams, had been missing for a long time.

9 years for the Israelis, i.e. from the 2014 series against Milan: Maccabi then lost twice 3-0, against Fenerbahce (2015) and Real Madrid (2022). Tel Aviv then champion in the Final Four of the Assago Forum.

13 for the Serbs (the year of their last qualification among the top 8 of Euroleague): then it was the series against, curiously, Maccabi Tel Aviv itself, a 3-1 which opened the doors to the Final Four in Paris for the team Vujošević, stopped in the semifinal against Olympiacos.

See also  ◤Aarhus Tangyu Cup finals◢ 5-0 win over Tahiti China Soup Cup with a good start | China Press China Press

You may also like

Griner back on court after detention in Russia

LONGANE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

1000th international match: DFB announces three more opponents...

Fasano-Afragolese: 35 years of the Loose

Jiaxing 10th National Games meets in Pinghu in...

Important award for sports clubs

Scattered considerations after Liège-Bastogne-Liège — Sportellate.it

Important factor in the fight for the title:...

Smith Forefront 2 MIPS MTB helmet: 360° safety

National Chess Rapid Chess Championship: Meng Chen and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy