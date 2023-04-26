Maccabi and Partizan, broken two fasts of 9 and 13 years

Magical night in the Euroleague for Maccabi Tel Aviv and Partizan Belgrade, who win the first Game 1 of the Playoffs away.

Night made sweeter by the return to a playoff victory that, for the two teams, had been missing for a long time.

9 years for the Israelis, i.e. from the 2014 series against Milan: Maccabi then lost twice 3-0, against Fenerbahce (2015) and Real Madrid (2022). Tel Aviv then champion in the Final Four of the Assago Forum.

13 for the Serbs (the year of their last qualification among the top 8 of Euroleague): then it was the series against, curiously, Maccabi Tel Aviv itself, a 3-1 which opened the doors to the Final Four in Paris for the team Vujošević, stopped in the semifinal against Olympiacos.