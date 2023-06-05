Maccabi Tel Aviv, Alex Poythress outgoing

10
Maccabi Tel Aviv could get out of the contract with Alex Poythress. According to Arel Ginsber, the club is looking elsewhere for a forward/centre for next year.
Alex Poythress returned in April after sustaining a serious injury in November. Last summer he signed a two-year contract in Israel.
🚨🚨Source tells that Maccabi Tel Aviv decided NOT to extend the contract of Alex Poythress and he’ll leave the team after this season.
The Israeli club will look for other options while their main goal is to get a big man who can play both PF/C positions.@WallaSport
— Arel Ginsber (@ArelGinsber8) June 5, 2023