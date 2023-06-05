Home » Maccabi Tel Aviv, Alex Poythress outgoing
Maccabi Tel Aviv, Alex Poythress outgoing

Maccabi Tel Aviv could get out of the contract with Alex Poythress. According to Arel Ginsber, the club is looking elsewhere for a forward/centre for next year.

Alex Poythress returned in April after sustaining a serious injury in November. Last summer he signed a two-year contract in Israel.

