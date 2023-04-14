The challenge between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Real Madrid at the Menora Mivtachim Arena is decided in the sprint.

Deck equalizes from the line at 86 with 22 seconds left, after the timeout DiBartolomeo misses the triple of the possible victory.

In the Overtime the Israeli team does not tremble at the free throws – it will close with 22/23- and imposes itself 100-96.

Brown star performer with 22 points and 6 assists, Nebo (15+11, 7/9 FG) and Colson (14+9+3 steals and 2 blocks) assert themselves under the scoreboards, Hilliard scores 10 points with considerable specific weight.

For the Blancos, Yabusele’s 25 with 8 rebounds and 4 assists, also highlighted by Musa (20+6 fouls conceded) and Deck (16+7+7 fouls conceded).

With the victory, Maccabi is sure of 5th place, and therefore of the playoff series against AS Monaco.

As for Real Madrid, they could slip to third place if Barcelona win at Valencia.