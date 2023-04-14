Home Sports Maccabi wins the match against Real Madrid, in the playoffs the series against AS Monaco awaits them
Sports

Maccabi wins the match against Real Madrid, in the playoffs the series against AS Monaco awaits them

by admin
Maccabi wins the match against Real Madrid, in the playoffs the series against AS Monaco awaits them

The challenge between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Real Madrid at the Menora Mivtachim Arena is decided in the sprint.

Deck equalizes from the line at 86 with 22 seconds left, after the timeout DiBartolomeo misses the triple of the possible victory.

In the Overtime the Israeli team does not tremble at the free throws – it will close with 22/23- and imposes itself 100-96.

Brown star performer with 22 points and 6 assists, Nebo (15+11, 7/9 FG) and Colson (14+9+3 steals and 2 blocks) assert themselves under the scoreboards, Hilliard scores 10 points with considerable specific weight.

For the Blancos, Yabusele’s 25 with 8 rebounds and 4 assists, also highlighted by Musa (20+6 fouls conceded) and Deck (16+7+7 fouls conceded).

With the victory, Maccabi is sure of 5th place, and therefore of the playoff series against AS Monaco.

As for Real Madrid, they could slip to third place if Barcelona win at Valencia.

See also  Taurus - Taurus compatibility: love, friendship, family and business

You may also like

Basketball, Alba Berlin: The most important decision will...

Empowered by the Asian Games, campus handball has...

This is how the sports show runs on...

Bologna Milan Thiago Motta: ‘We will face Milan...

Ajax Amsterdam brings in Sven Mislintat as football...

Team Gresini Racing partner of ChainOn. The Faenza-based...

Zhejiang University men’s basketball team wins CUBA South...

Fan violence in football: the measures do not...

diocese oriented towards rejecting miracles

Press comments on FC Bayern’s 0: 3: “A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy