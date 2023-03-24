Home Sports Macron and the “disappeared” watch during the TV interview
Sports

Macron and the “disappeared” watch during the TV interview

by admin

The president’s video is circulating on French social networks Emmanuel Macron during Wednesday’s interview on live TV from the Elysée. In the images, Macron is seen animatedly answering a question and banging his wrist on the table making noise with his watch on his left wrist.

Right after the president fumbles with his hands under the table, then the arms reappear but the clock is gone.

«When it comes to minimum wages – commented su Twitter the deputy of La France Insoumise, Clémence Guette – here comes the president takes off his bellluxury watch, under the table”. The tweet has been retweeted several thousand times.

And commented by opponents of the president who claim that on Macron’s wrist there was an 80,000 euro watch.

«Contrary to what was said on social networks – sources close to Macron specified on the radio France Info – iThe president didn’t take his watch off to hide itbut because he had just banged it hard against the table.’

As for the model worn by the French head of state, it is a Bell & Ross BRV192 customized with the insignia of the Presidency of the Republic, his entourage specified. It is a model sold on the market for around 2,000 euros: “He’s been wearing it every day for over a year and a half,” the source points out.

See also  «Jacobs' stop? Inevitable drop in tension It will return only in 2022 "
-->

You may also like

Argentina claim their world title in excitement, and...

Rocket X 2, the new top of the...

Warning for the Czech Republic: The bookmakers’ view...

AS Monaco reinstates Mike James, his presence against...

Huang Yuting shoots down World Cup 10m air...

Kane the sole record goalscorer in England –...

Inter: Lukaku and Brozovic, the national teams to...

What are free slot machines and how do...

NBA Composite: Nuggets beat Wizards, Warriors narrowly beat...

MEPs approve the generalization of genetic tests in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy