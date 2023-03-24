The president’s video is circulating on French social networks Emmanuel Macron during Wednesday’s interview on live TV from the Elysée. In the images, Macron is seen animatedly answering a question and banging his wrist on the table making noise with his watch on his left wrist.

Right after the president fumbles with his hands under the table, then the arms reappear but the clock is gone.

«When it comes to minimum wages – commented su Twitter the deputy of La France Insoumise, Clémence Guette – here comes the president takes off his bellluxury watch, under the table”. The tweet has been retweeted several thousand times.

And commented by opponents of the president who claim that on Macron’s wrist there was an 80,000 euro watch.

«Contrary to what was said on social networks – sources close to Macron specified on the radio France Info – iThe president didn’t take his watch off to hide itbut because he had just banged it hard against the table.’

As for the model worn by the French head of state, it is a Bell & Ross BRV192 customized with the insignia of the Presidency of the Republic, his entourage specified. It is a model sold on the market for around 2,000 euros: “He’s been wearing it every day for over a year and a half,” the source points out.