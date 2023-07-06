MADDALENE SKYRUNNING | Sportdimontagna.com

On the new 23 km ring course (1750 md+), Alberto Vender (Dinamo Running Team) won with a time of 2:15’07” while Andreea Lucaci dominated among women with a time of 3:14’35 ”. After the start, the athletes rounded Monte Pin (2,420m above sea level) and ran back along the Aldo Bonacossa altitude path passing from Malga Binasia to Malga Cemiglio outside and then quickly descending to Palú before arriving at Corte Superiore of Rumo.

At 9 am, the 2023 edition of the Maddalene Skyrace started from the multipurpose center of Rumo. Immediately after the start, a leading trio appeared, made up of Alberto Vender, Simone Costa (Team La Sportiva) and Alex Rigo (ASD Val di Sole – Team Karpos-Scarpa). On the technical climb that leads to the top of Monte Pin Vender increased the pace and started to gain precious time putting a serious risk on the final victory. In the descent that led from Malga Cemiglio to the finish line, the athlete originally from Rumo, returning from an excellent trip to the Trail World Championships in Innsbruck, managed his advantage by finishing solo with a time of 2:15’07”. Simone Costa finished with a time of 2:17’11”, while Alex Rigo took the third step of the podium with a final time of 2:23’51”.

In the women’s field along the paths of the Maddalene it is the expert local athlete Edeltraud Thaler (Telmekom Team Südtirol) who dictates the pace of the race. The Thaler takes first place on the summit of Monte Pin. On the second part of the route after the intermediate of Malga Binasia Andreea Lucaci lengthens the pace reaching the Thaler. The young athlete who lives in Bolzano manages to detach the South Tyrolean athlete by crossing the finish line in first position with a time of 3:14’35”. Edeltraud Thaler takes second place with a time of 3:18’33”. Senfter Irene (ASV Jenesien Soltenflitzer) takes the third step of the podium with a time of 3:24’13”.