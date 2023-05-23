Home » Maddie McCann, today the turning point in Portugal. The suspicions about Christian Brueckner
by admin
Turning point in the case of the little one Maddie McCann, the girl who disappeared in 2007 and was never found again. To Today the prime suspect is the German Christian Bruecknerand in the last few hours it was decided to inspect a say in Portugal which according to the police is among the places frequented by the 45-year-old. The reservoir is located 50km from the Algarve resort from which Maddie disappeared sixteen years ago.

The new lead followed by the investigators focuses on Brueckner’s movements. The night of the alleged kidnapping of Maddie, in fact, the man would have been found right near the place of disappearance. To thicken the suspicions against her are the “traces” left by her cell phone. Exploration of the artificial lake formed by the dam should begin tomorrow.

