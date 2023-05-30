MADE IN ENGLAND: Leicester were not helped by the stars. The final in Prague? 55 percent for West Ham for me

“Leicester’s relegation is unexpected. After the title in 2016, he had quite stable seasons, moving either in the middle or finishing fifth twice. There was no indication that such a thing as relegation could happen. But if you don’t catch the beginning of the competition, you lose, so then it’s hard to get up. Check out West Ham, who I’ve covered several times over the course of the season. In that case, it doesn’t matter what team you are, the head works.

The change of coach did not work out for Leicester, Jamie Vardy is no longer in the same style as before, when he scored a lot of goals. But mainly stars like James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes did not help the team. These players should have had more of an impact.

They might have hoped to help Bournemouth, they believed they wouldn’t lose at Everton, but you can’t expect someone else to save you in the last round. They should have done it earlier. It’s very disappointing for me, I thought it would hold up. I am curious in what style the club will handle the fall to the Championship. The main question will be if they try to keep as many players as possible and immediately try to get back to the Premier League.

I think Vardy could stay, on the other hand, I heard that he would like to return to Sheffield Wednesday, where he used to play, and who have now also been promoted to the Championship, so he will play against Leicester. But it is difficult to keep the biggest stars in the club, I think that Maddison will definitely go somewhere. He has great quality and I doubt he will want to play in the second division himself. But the Foxes also have younger players who can dig themselves in the second league.

It will not have such an impact on the club in the first season after relegation. He will receive a financial parachute so that the fall is not so hard and he can possibly keep some players. But if he doesn’t progress right away, it has big financial consequences. He wouldn’t get the huge money from TV anymore and it would be a bigger problem. I expect Leicester to get rid of their biggest stars, but they will look to bring in players who should be able to ditch the second division and get straight back into the Premier League.

On the contrary, Luton advanced to the Premier League. I remember that ten years ago he still featured in the so-called non-League, i.e. in the fifth highest competition. The very first thing I remember about Luton is that he fell out with Watford, who I played for, there was huge emotion among the fans.

Luton’s progress is a huge and beautiful story, nobody really expected it. Take the way you enter his stadium, you look at the people in the garden, it has its own charm. We’ll see if they manage to rebuild the stadium in time to play the Premier League at home. Where they dug her up. The fans and everyone else would deserve it.

It's hard to say how they will fare in the Premier League in terms of sportsmanship. I believe they will make some purchases after the procedure. The financial injection is huge, in addition, every club from the Premier League is interesting for many players from the Championship or from different corners of Europe. Luton will certainly be looking to put together a team with which they will have a chance to keep up.

West Ham face Fiorentina in the Conference League final next week. This match will have a huge weight for the whole club and its fans. Saving the league is one thing, but if the Hammers don’t win the cup, the fans and probably the management will see the season as a failure. The final will greatly affect the overall impression, with a trophy the outlook on the season would certainly be much more positive and pleasant.

I wouldn’t say West Ham will be big favorites in the final. He plays in the hardest league in the world, but the season didn’t go well for him. I would see it around 55 percent for West Ham, 45 for Fiorentina. It will depend on a lot of factors: current form, mental state, strength after a long season and so on. In any case, I am very happy that there are Czech players in both teams. I hope that Cuf (Vladimír Coufal), Suk (Tomáš Souček) from West Ham and Tonda Barák from Fiorentina will get on the pitch. And it’s great that one of the Czech boys will win the Conference League.

I know the West Ham fans were angry that I would be short on tickets. They complained that the stadium in Eden had a small capacity. There is always someone who will say this. And it is clear that the fans who do not get to the stadium will be upset, but this is known long in advance. It's irrelevant to deal with it now. The stadium is not that big, but it is nice and pleasant.