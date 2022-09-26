PAVIA

The fifteen female and male Pavia teams involved in the C and D series have met their new group.

Serie C will be divided into four groups of twelve teams, one of thirteen with six promotions in women’s B2 and twenty-one relegations in women’s D. The five Pavesi will be together in the women’s group C as follows: Women’s Volleyball Bresso, Volley 78 Segrate, Bracco Pro Patria Milan, Viscontini Tea Consulting Milan, Gonzaga Giovani Milan, Milan Team Volley Guffanti Group, Città di Opera, Cus Pavia Elettromas, Credito Cooperativo Binasco, Psg Volley San Genesio, Certosa Volley, Arnaboldi. The two men’s Serie C teams from Pavia, championship in two groups of thirteen teams (four promotions in men’s B, six relegations in men’s D) are together in group A: Pool Libertas Cantù, R & s Volley Mozzate, Ag Milano, Volley Lucernate, Volleyball Milan Vittorio Veneto, Cus Pavia, Adolescere Voghera, Yaka Volley Malnate, Orago Group Gallarate, Volleyball Saronno, New Volley Vizzolo, Volleyball Gsa Carate Brianza, Napocolor Dvb Desio. The eight women’s Serie D teams from Pavia are divided into two different groups. The championship is structured in eight groups of thirteen teams, with eleven promotions in women’s C and twenty-seven relegations in the Women’s First Division. Women’s Serie D, group C: Segi Spino d’Adda, Duec Castelleone, Cava & Sesto Volley Cremona, Rivanazzano Volley Club, Oltrevolley Stradella, Tecnosoft Casteggio, Volley 2001 Garlasco, Tempocasa Universo In Volley Pavia, Tomolpack Marudo, Volley 2000 Properzi Lodi, Volley Riozzo, Delta Infor Blu Volley Codogno. Women’s Serie D, group D: Oratorio San Gaetano Abbiategrasso, Coop Novate Milanese, Climology Novate Milanese, Cem Torricelli Milano, Ramcube Corsico, Basiglio Volley Milanotre, E.Tec Milano Team Volley, Vams Milano, Arcus Cusago, Mortara Virtus Volley, Florens Vigevano , Tempocasa Binasco, Futura Volley Busto Arsizio. There are no teams from Pavia in the next season in men’s D, while the calendars are still provisional and will be made public within the first ten days of October together with the definitive formula of the championships and the modalities relating to promotions and relegations. –

Fabio Babetto