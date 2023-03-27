With its 9 km and 300 m altitude difference, the Madesimo Winter Trail, conceived by the Madesimo Tourist Consortium and organized by SSD Andromeda Sport, has welcomed the inexorable arrival of spring. The first stage of the Madesimino circuit dedicated to trail running was dominated, for the women, by Arianna Tagliaferri (AS Premana) in 49’34”, while surprising ex aequo for the men by Mattia Raimondi (GP Tirano) and Massimiliano De Bernardi (Atletica Alto Lario) in 40’40”.

The winners were followed on the podium, respectively, by Tiziana Bianchini (Legnami Pellegrinelli) in 54’34” and Lorena Schivalocchi (Gruppo Ethos Running Team) in 57’27” for women, while Michele Penone (GP Santi) in 42’19” among men. From the town center the trail runners climbed the Andossi ridge, enjoying the magnificent panorama of the valley and the peaks of Pizzi Tambò, Ferrè, Piani and Quadro. village led them towards the valley floor at the foot of Spadolazzo lace with a view as far as Alpe Motta.