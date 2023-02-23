On the border between Lombardy and the Swiss canton of Grisons there is a reality to be explored thanks to the race, nestled between the stupendous peaks of the Central Alps up to the 2,200 meters of Passo Spluga. Madesimo is ready to show itself in its enchanting beauty and be discovered by agonists, runners, trail runners and walkers with the Madesimo Trail events, conceived by the Madesimo Tourist Consortium and organized by SSD Andromeda Sport.

MADESIMO WINTER TRAIL: March 26, 2023

In the delightful town in the province of Sondrio, the off-road season in Valchiavenna will begin on Sunday 26 March: the Madesimo Winter Trail (9 km with about 300 m elevation gain) will start from the center of the town at 10 am and then easily climb up the ridge of the Andossi, giving the participants relaxing views of the valley and the peaks of Pizzi Tambò, Ferrè, Piani and Quadro. In the final stretch, the wooded basin that welcomes the town will accompany them to the valley floor at the foot of Spadolazzo lace, admiring the view up to Alpe Motta.

“Madesimo continues to prove itself as a perfect territory for all those runners who wish to train at high altitude – says Francesca Cervieri, Director of the Madesimo Tourist Consortium – Last year’s Madesimo Trail appointments were very successful and, thanks to the possibilities that the locality offers, the stages will continue this year too to allow all trail runners to take part to exciting races surrounded by a fascinating territory that invites healthy and sporty competition”.

MADESIMO SUMMER TRAIL: June 18, 2023

On Sunday 18 June, the Summer edition will see the members engaged in the formats of 9 km with 450 m D+ and 21 km with 890 m D+, both starting in the center of Madesimo. The Short distance will develop on the Andossi, with the crossing of the plateau of the same name, running next to the suggestive Church of San Rocco up to an altitude of 1,930 m. The return to the village will take advantage of a downhill stretch along the Valcava Alpine Garden.

After the first 5 km of the Short, the route of the Long race will intersect, recognized as qualifying for the UTMB® World Series 20 km category and valid for 1 ITRA (International Trail Running Association) point. A particular feature of the route will be the passage on the perimeter of the Montespluga lake dam, along its wall, open exclusively for the occasion. On the way back, the runners will skirt Lake Andossi (or delle Anatre), touching 2,060 m, and will finally rejoin on the 9 km route.

Madesimo Summer Trail 21 km has also joined the new ITRA National League: the project, launched at the beginning of 2023, intends to promote the discipline at a national level and create an accessible challenge for every runner. Calculated nation by nation, the National League Project ranking includes all athletes who have earned ITRA points in at least three events in the same country. If there were more courses, the three with the highest score according to the ITRA Index Score will be selected. The winners of the first edition will be announced in January 2024.

MADESIMO VERTICAL: 23 July 2023

Escaping the scorching heat? Sunday 23 July the undisputed protagonists will be the difference in altitude and its pleasant temperatures with the Madesimo Vertical – Memorial Silvio Gianera. Departure from the luxuriant valley floor in the locality of Macolini, at an altitude of 1692 m, to run or walk along the N595 path. A 3km ascent characterized by 500m D+ which will end at Rifugio Bertacchi, near Lake Emet, at 2,196m.

The events enrich the calendar of events and activities in the Valle Spluga, an ideal destination for skiing in the winter season on the 40 km of slopes, snowboarding, snowkiting, snowshoeing, snowmobiles and fat bikes while, in the summer, for biking, climbing and hiking. An open-air gym, a corner of paradise to explore with a wealth of museums and historic buildings, crafts, food and wine delights and much more.