After eight years of absence, the singer returns to Italy with only one date at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago

After eight years of absence from Italy, Madonna (at the registry office Louise Veronica Ciccone) finally returns to our country: on 23 November 2023, in fact, it will be at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago for one of the most awaited concerts of 2023. The Milanese date will be part of the world tour The Celebration Tour, where the artist will retrace the greatest successes of the last forty years. Madonna announced the new tour through a videowhich quickly went viral, featuring the likes of Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer.

The Celebration Tour Madonna 2023: le tappe — Produced by Live Nationil The Celebration Tour it will visit 35 cities and kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The tour will then stop in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and more, before landing in Europe where next fall it will touch 11 cities including Milan, London, Barcelona, ​​Paris and Stockholm. The The Celebration Tour will end in Amsterdamin Holland, on Friday 1st December at the Ziggo Dome and will have as a special guest, on all dates, Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue. “I’m excited to explore the as many songs as possiblehoping to give my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” the pop star said. See also Fan tokens. Matchday, what a Christmas present: exclusive and limited NFT gift package from the World Cup in Qatar

Madonna Tour 2023 in Milan: ticket info — Madonna, as mentioned, will be in Milan next November 23, 2023, at the Mediolanum Forum, a real dream for all the fans who have been waiting for this moment since 2012. So here’s how to avoid running the risk of being without a ticket. THE Fan Club members of Madonna will have the opportunity to access tickets in presale starting tomorrow, January 18th, from 9 to 18 visiting the site madonna.com. For American Express Card holders, tickets for the Italian date will be available in preview always starting from 9 on January 18, until 18 on January 19 on ticketmaster.it/americanexpress. Thursday 19 January from 9, on the other hand, tickets for The Celebration Tour they will be available for presale for subscribed users My Live Nation. To access the pre-sale it will therefore be sufficient to register for free on livenation.it. Finally, the general ticket sales will be open at 10 on Friday 20 January on ticketmaster.it, ticketone.it and vivaticket.com. Those who wish will be able to purchase VIP packages, including premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes tour, group photo on stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph and much more.