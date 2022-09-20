The Madrid derby is stained with the worst of evils currently in circulation. Citizen hatred between the two teams was aggravated by racial hatred towards the man most talked about in Spain.

Atletico Madrid fans, who lost the derby 2-1 against Real, began to howl and chant choruses like: “You are a monkey”. The videos of the Wanda Metropolitano have already been around the web. Already before the match, on the Atletico side, Koke had said: “If Vinicius scores and does the ballets, a mess breaks out in the derby …”.