Madrid derby, Atleti fans against Vinicius: "You are a monkey"

Madrid derby, Atleti fans against Vinicius: “You are a monkey”

Bad act of racism towards the striker of the merengues

The Madrid derby is stained with the worst of evils currently in circulation. Citizen hatred between the two teams was aggravated by racial hatred towards the man most talked about in Spain.

Several videos posted on the net show chants towards the striker Vinicius.

Atletico Madrid fans, who lost the derby 2-1 against Real, began to howl and chant choruses like: “You are a monkey”. The videos of the Wanda Metropolitano have already been around the web. Already before the match, on the Atletico side, Koke had said: “If Vinicius scores and does the ballets, a mess breaks out in the derby …”.

