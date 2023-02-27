Real Madrid-Atlético Madrid has returned to assume, after exceptional years, the same meaning as always.

Who knows what bottle the nostalgic revanchists uncorked at Jesús Gil Manzano’s kick-off at 6.30 pm on a February Saturday in Madrid. It’s more conservative sparkling wine or a red? It’s more reactionary a brandy or a Bourbon? Real Madrid-Atlético Madrid has returned to adhere to history, tradition, ai cliche and to the cotton wool of the already seen, already said, already lived.

Un derby of its own kind, like any self-respecting derby. The most titled team in Spain, whose most heartfelt rivalry is not the clash with the second city team but the Classic with a team more than 600km apart, home to the underrated Eternals. More than underrated would be better not considered. Born from an offshoot of the Athletic Club, a point of reference for the submerged and exploited in the capital, so oppressed by the overwhelming master of football that one cannot even be envious of it but simply crushed.

How much frustration it must generate that your biggest rival always considers you in the background less of those others? We have to open the doors of the Bernabéu to those too, that relative who peeps in on a dull afternoon between Christmas and New Years. You look at him, you greet him with a nod similar to a grimace, you comment in a low voice on his dress and on the smell of smoke that ruins the party atmosphere.

Eternal return

Atletico have always put their own into it. Proud protector of the nickname Colchoneros due to the upholstery of the mattresses and the social background of those who weave those mattresses, how can he claim to be taken into consideration by Real Madrid? There is something more distant and incomparable to what is in all respects a large square cushion compared to the whiteness of Blancosthe elusiveness of Galacticosthe aesthetic purity of You meringues? Il Cholo it represented an error in the system, a historical anomaly: although linked to principles of struggle and contrast, it made us believe that we were not looking at Real Madrid directly in eyes but with themselves eyes. Only a few years ago Zidane had come to define Atletico, before a championship, favorites for the final victory. How much is it wrong like what?

Not fair or unfair, deserved or not. Nope: wrong. Different. Pending. Because Atleti has never been a disadvantage compared to Real: he belonged to another plane, another world. 2023 gives us back our old convictions: outside Europe, shot dead by Benzema and Vinicius in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey in January, without a real debate for access to the next Champions League but too far from the top of La Liga to cultivate concrete hopes of recovery. A Athletes without Nothing to ask in comparison to the noble cousins. The Madrid derby Thus returns the 90′ ​​in which to waste time, points and patience to the opponent rather than one’s own gain.

📊 Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid faced each other 293 times: – 152 wins for Real Madrid

– 72 wins for Atletico Madrid

– 69 draws 📊 In La Liga: – 91 wins for Real Madrid

– 40 wins for Atletico Madrid

– 40 draws

– 297 goals scored by Real Madrid

– 219 goals scored by Atleti. pic.twitter.com/KNSOJ73CVz — ͏ Mohamed ✆ (@RMreports) February 25, 2023

Real-Atletico is that match that i Blancos they would never want to play not out of fear but out of pure and simple nuisance. He has to play it, he’s forced to get his nails dirty to get the rubber off red and white attached to the sole of the shoe. The aristocracy of Carlo Ancelotti’s eyebrows has to deal, one late February afternoon (too early for midweek gala evenings), with who will concentrate all possible and imaginable energies on make lose Real. “Madrid (not even the presumption to call them by their name) is Disney, Atlético is real frustrationhas to do with hope and emotions”: lo they say the Colchoneros themselves. Then may they lose con They to blame They.

The match is the last thing that matters

Modrić and Camavinga the only changes in the XI from the esoteric night at Anfield. Simeon simeoning with Carrasco alongside Griezmann in a 4-2-2-2 with Llorente and Saúl on the wing and Pablo Barriosalongside Captain Koke, on his first career visit to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Even the sleet absorbs ineffable features, almost not allowing itself to wet the sound of the cellos in memory of Amancio. Time 6 minutes and here is a good compendium of what the evening’s menu includes: a nineteen year old who as a first play evades Kroos with a body feint and directs control towards Courtois’ goal, Savic on the ground wasting time, protests from theAthletes for an alleged penalty, Militão was booked.

I Colchoneros they approach the game better, though Reinildo’s injury they control the pace of the game. Carrasco soils Courtois’ gloves but Real’s electric free associations keep him there, in constant apprehension about something that may never arrive but whose waiting is enough and advances. Every time Ceballos touches the ball one wonders why football is so cruel as not to be solo bello: il “very left handed player” with which the commentary comments on Asensio’s wasted opportunity brings his feet back to the ground.

Llorente inaugurates the half-yearly, four-monthly or quarterly anniversary in the 36th minute red and white of the “Caccia a Vini Jr”, obtaining a yellow card as a trophy. Before the break Carrasco definitively stops pretending to accompany Griezmann in the first press, to the delight of a Simeone who is satisfied with his approach. Nacho reminds us how much one can be assholes and fallible even with a Real shirt on, clicking a heel on the edge of the area after a couple of exchanges before that raise the beats of the Bernabéu. Gil Manzano whistles twice. 0-0 and the feeling that the match is a huge pressure cooker.

Abribottiglie

It would take something or someone to uncork the game. He tries come to tickle the Bernabéu, shaking after a couple of flames of Benzema and the Birdie Valverde. After the boos about Atleti’s lazy possession in the first half, the Bernabéu also entered the match. 10 minutes and we’re already in Correa who looks around like a child who loses his mother at the supermarket as soon as he passes halfway.

The evening is, inevitably, one in which Griezmann could give a university lecture of Cholismo, infecting all his companions and shaving the stake. Marcos Llorente gets hurt but is almost afraid to admit it and look Simeone in the eye to confirm that he can’t continue.

Camavinga, Tchouameni and Modrić are candidates to uncork the game. Thus they enter, quietly and arrogantly, in the middle of the second half, as if they were any player in any match. All quiet. Too Calm. Correa and Gil Manzano decide to team up and concentrate the craziness repressed so far, crafting such an absurd expulsion as to leave even Simeone stunned. Ancelotti? No reaction, of course.

Trench

The Atleti is expected to start digging the grave and defending himself in his own area, offendedly giving up on attacking. In reality Morata enters, adding aggression to the pressure away from his own 16 meters. Ancelotti replies by switching to a 4-4-2, with Alvaro and Benzema to pitch tents in the area. Not even time to settle down, though, that Gimenez embodies the legacy of Flaco Godin, levitating on the punishment of Grizou and unlocking the 0-0. The Cholo snorts, gets ready for a last quarter of an hour between apnea and seething veins, perhaps he will think that, well, they did it again, they will have a bad memory of this game too.

In the 84th minute, a member of the Atletico bench appears on the goal line, taking a small step on the pitch and yelling something at Oblak. How dare you take the stage? The alleged hybris is immediately punished, as if we were in Dante’s group: Modrić brushes from a corner, Alvaro Gimenez’s tarmac made amends on the free-kick a few minutes earlier and evened the score. A personal revenge like thousands have seen in the derbies of the past. Too bad Álvaro is 18, he made his league debut last week providing a couple of chocolates at Osasuna and scored on his Bernabéu debut. In the 26′ of La Liga we are one goal and one assist away.

Tchouameni continues the bombardment from a distance, Oblak blocks. Madrid presses, crushes. It oppresses. He holds Atleti’s head underwater but the ten’s Cholo they flounder without drowning. The last play is Vini that misses a filter of Camavinga of about ten meters. The two lock eyes, Oblak postpones, Gil Manzano whistles the end. Vinicius is 22 years old, Camavinga 20, but in their eyes there is already all that annoyance that mattress makers originate in You meringues. It ends 1-1 but it doesn’t matter. The emotion counts. That has the same meaning as always.