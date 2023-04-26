Home » Madrid Open: Fifteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva beats Leylah Fernandez in first round
Sports

Madrid Open: Fifteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva beats Leylah Fernandez in first round

by admin
Madrid Open: Fifteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva beats Leylah Fernandez in first round
Mirra Andreeva has made it into the top 200 of the women’s world rankings for the first time

Wildcard Mirra Andreeva has become the third 15-year-old to win a WTA 1000 main-draw match with victory over Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open.

Russian Andreeva, ranked 194 in the world, won 6-3 6-4 against the Canadian in the opening round on Wednesday.

Andreeva, who turns 16 on Saturday, saved five of the six break points she faced against world number 49 Fernandez.

She takes on Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round on Thursday.

American CiCi Bellis and compatriot Coco Gauff achieved the same feat at the Miami Open in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

Andreeva, who is playing without a flag because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is the youngest player in the top 300 of the WTA world rankings.

See also  O'Sullivan appoints a "successor" optimistic about China taking over the World Championships

You may also like

Sport boom in the city

Napoli Salernitana when playing: the decision

During the Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Games, non-stop work,...

Three wavy stages: thriller expected: Route of the...

Gay law and retaliation, the Disney-DeSantis war ends...

Formula 1: Blackout union threatens Monte Carlo Grand...

Inter-Juventus, Allegri: ‘In the first 15′ we were...

Free admission causes a sensation

Coppa Italia: 1-0 at Juventus, Inter in the...

volleyball | Bundesliga: Dresdner SC also fails in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy