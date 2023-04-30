Home » Madrid Open: Iga Swiatek beats Bernarda Pera to reach last 16
Madrid Open: Iga Swiatek beats Bernarda Pera to reach last 16

Madrid Open: Iga Swiatek beats Bernarda Pera to reach last 16
Iga Swiatek missed the 2022 Madrid Open with a shoulder injury

World number one Iga Swiatek moved into the last 16 of the Madrid Open with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Bernarda Pera.

Swiatek, 21, overcame an early break of serve to see off the American 28th seed in just 75 minutes.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who will defend her French Open crown next month, returned from a rib injury to win her 13th career title in Stuttgart.

She will face China’s Qinwen Zheng or Ekaterina Alexandrovsa of Russia in the next round in Madrid.

“I wouldn’t say it was easy, every match is tricky here,” said Swiatek, who lost her serve to love to go 2-1 down in the opening set.

She overcame that early wobble to win the next four games before closing out the set, continuing a remarkable run that has seen her lose just one opening set in 45 matches on clay in WTA tournaments.

The barrage continued in the second set, as Swiatek won the first two games and went a decisive double break up at 4-1 before serving out for the match.

